The two great photo editing apps for Android and iOS devices are Snapseed from Google and Lightroom Mobile from Adobe. Whether you use a phone, an Android tablet , or an iPad for photo editing, it's best to know which app works better for your needs so that you can skip having both on your device. From RAW image editing to fun edits for your photos, Snapseed offers more for photo editing from your phone than Lightroom.

6 Built-in double-exposure tool

Save yourself time creating double-exposure images

A double exposure shot is an artistic way to present two subjects in one photo or add a texture from one background onto the subject of another. While it's easy to create a double exposure that looks bad, it can be difficult to create a visually expressive, good double exposure. Snapseed has a built-in tool that makes it an easy process and supplies great results.

There is no such double exposure tool in Lightroom's mobile app. Although there are workarounds within the tools to create a double exposure effect, without a dedicated tool, it is tedious, and the results vary heavily.

5 Direct connection to Google Photos

Manage your photos and edit them, too

Snapseed is a Google tool made for all mobile devices. It can integrate Google Photos accounts, allowing you to upload and edit from your Google Drive without importing from your phone's photo library separately.

When edited, you can save your photos to Google Drive or save them locally to your device. There are also options to share your edited photo to social media from Snapseed, which isn't available on Lightroom mobile.

Lightroom only offers cloud storage via Creative Cloud, which has advantages if you use other Adobe apps. You can also save your image locally to your device.

4 RAW editing availability

Free in Snapseed