One of the best reasons to reach deeper into your wallet for a higher-tier flagship phone is for its performance specs. If you’re willing to pay for it, you can get a device with a more powerful processor, which is why manufacturers offer it as an alternative to midrange options. However, it seems that a key CPU update could change what the more budget-friendly options have to offer. According to a leak, a Snapdragon upgrade could bring midrange phones up to speed — literally.

Digital Chat Station, a known leaker on Weibo, recently suggested that the next Snapdragon 7+ processor series will have the architecture of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (via Android Authority). The processor that the leaker is referring to is presumably the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, and the "architecture" statement (provided by Google Translate) is likely in reference to the layout of the chip's cores.

If this rumor is to be believed, upper-midrange phones that feature the SoC could receive several benefits. The architecture boasts a Cortex-X4 big core, five Cortex-A720 medium cores, and two Cortex-A520 little cores. Devices that adopt this processor could see a noticeable upgrade from the Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2, meaning lower-tier phones could rival top-of-the-line options.

Compared to its predecessors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 doesn’t just have additional cores — it also has a higher performance Adreno GPU, as well as bolstered hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Few phones are confirmed to feature the chip thus far, with the Xiaomi 14 series being the most notable. However, Qualcomm — the developer of the chip — has received confirmation from several manufacturers that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 will be used in upcoming products. Some of these companies include ASUS, Honor, iQOO, Meizu, Nio, Nubia, OnePlus, Realme, Redmi, RedMagic, Sony, and ZTE.

The standard Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 has already made its debut, so we expect Qualcomm to take the wraps off the 7+ Gen 3 some time in the near future. Last year, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 was announced in March, so we may only be a month or two away from seeing this new core layout in action. Meanwhile, some of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones are set to hit the US market in the coming weeks, beginning with the Asus ROG Phone 8, followed shortly (or perhaps beaten to the punch) by the Galaxy S24 series, which we expect to see at Samsung Unpacked tomorrow.

Whether you’re an avid mobile gamer or you only have the budget for a midrange phone, this Snapdragon rumor could have an impact if it comes to fruition. It’s possible that you could opt for a lower-tier device, but still receive many of the performance upgrades that come with higher-end models. At a time when it’s becoming more important to make the most of pricey technological investments, this news is welcome, in the least.