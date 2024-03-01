Summary Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 set to impress with 3nm process and Oryon CPU cores this fall.

Upgraded neural engine and 4GHz clock speed could give Android phones an edge over iPhones.

Expect boosts in performance, efficiency, and AI capabilities, potentially driving up the cost of premium Android devices.

Qualcomm recently released its latest flagship chipset powering many of the best Android phones out there, but the rumor mill has already been buzzing about the next big thing. We're eyeing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 with high expectations, considering how awesome the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is. Rumor has it the Gen 4 will be based on TSMC's 3nm process and rock some new performance cores. Qualcomm usually treats us to a flagship chipset every year, so it's a safe bet that the 8 Gen 4 will be out before 2024 wraps up. As for a more specific launch window, the company has just confirmed that we can expect it to drop in the fall of 2024.

Don McGuire, Qualcomm's chief marketing officer, spilled the beans in a video on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will arrive in October at the Snapdragon Summit (via 9to5Google). It's not exactly breaking news, considering the Gen 2 and Gen 3 made their grand entrance in October 2022 and 2023, respectively.

In the video, McGuire disclosed interesting details about the upcoming chipset, confirming that it's packing Qualcomm's Oryon CPU cores (you know, the ones ticking inside the Snapdragon X Elite). Earlier rumors claimed that there might be six of these powerhouse cores in the mix. Additionally, McGuire hints at a serious upgrade to the neural engine, dubbing it the "evolution of our NPU story."

According to a scoop from Revegnus over on X (formerly Twitter), word on the street is that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is clocking in at 4GHz. That's a bump up from its predecessor, which clocked in at 3.30GHz.

McGuire kept his cards close on the other goodies packed into the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. However, if history repeats itself, we can count on seeing some boosts in performance and efficiency. And let's not forget about the on-device generative AI capabilities that made a splash in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; chances are, they're getting a makeover too. These potential upgrades could make premium Android phones even more expensive, though.

That said, if the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 rolls out with upgraded generative AI tricks, it might just give top-tier Android phones a leg up, especially when compared to the upcoming iPhones. Apple's been tight-lipped on whether the iPhone 16 will join the generative AI party, leaving us in suspense.