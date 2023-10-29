Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.
Will is at the helm for this week's Android Police podcast, but he's also at Qualcomm's annual product launch press junket in Hawaii. Once again, Chris Patrick, SVP and GM of Handsets, joins us. So, what did the chipmaker bring everyone out to the islands for this year? ARM computing, artificial intelligence, mobile console gaming, and not much 5G. The agenda's definitely a different look from previous years, so let's get into it.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: Everything you need to know about the mobile platform running the best phones of 2024
- The Xiaomi 14 will be the first phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Snapdragon Seamless will unify your Qualcomm devices under a single umbrella
- The Snapdragon X Elite aims to make your Windows PC better than a Mac (xda-developers.com)
- Qualcomm's Oryon cores will come to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (xda-developers.com)
- 4 important Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite X facts you probably don't know (xda-developers.com)
Our regular hosts are Daniel Bader, Ara Wagoner, and Will Sattelberg. Our editor is Jules Wang.
Android Police lives here. Reach out to us at podcast@androidpolice.com