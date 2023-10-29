Will is at the helm for this week's Android Police podcast, but he's also at Qualcomm's annual product launch press junket in Hawaii. Once again, Chris Patrick, SVP and GM of Handsets, joins us. So, what did the chipmaker bring everyone out to the islands for this year? ARM computing, artificial intelligence, mobile console gaming, and not much 5G. The agenda's definitely a different look from previous years, so let's get into it.

