Qualcomm almost monopolizes high-end smartphones, with the best Android phones powered by the latest Snapdragon chipset. But monopolies stifle innovation and choice after a point. I feel it’s not wrong to say we have reached a peak with smartphones. That’s not necessarily a good thing. The chipset is the most important component in a phone and dictates the entire user experience. This includes but isn’t limited to the screen resolution and refresh rate, camera shooting resolution, video recording framerate, cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity, and gaming performance.

Snapdragon stagnation

With Qualcomm in the driver’s seat, all new smartphones play by its rules. I don’t mean that in a bad way, but Qualcomm is the bottleneck for what smartphones can be. Historically, this has been a good thing as new phones received great new features and capabilities enabled by the latest Snapdragon chips. MediaTek also exists, but its presence in the West is sparse, especially on premium devices.

For better or worse, Qualcomm is the bottleneck for smartphone innovation.

While the lower limit on phones has increased, the upper limit hasn’t moved as much. That’s the problem when one supplier calls the shots. Smartphone makers have to decide their products’ features, positioning, selling points, and prices based on what Qualcomm developed that year. While this has historically meant better phones, it seems we are reaching a point where the incremental improvements are marginal at best and irrelevant at worst. Take any recent flagship Android phone, and it becomes clear there’s barely room for differentiation.

Blame Qualcomm for boring phones

For instance, the same Snapdragon 8 Elite powers the competitive OnePlus 13, the expensive Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, the gaming-centric Asus ROG Phone 9, the slim Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, and a few more that are yet to be announced or be available in the US. Why do phones with different selling points and positionings need the same chipset with the same performance-based orientation? Do you see the problem now?

No matter the phone’s positioning, it is powered by the same performance-oriented Snapdragon 8 Elite.

For instance, the Snapdragon 8 Elite has two Prime cores and six Performance cores. Efficiency cores have been eliminated. All phones using this platform are forced to talk about performance, even if their device or ideal buyer doesn’t need it.

Since Qualcomm decides the prices of the chips it sells, it controls phone prices, which have increased over the last decade. The “flagship killer” OnePlus One launched in 2014 for $300. Today, the “affordable” OnePlus 13R starts at $600, and the flagship OnePlus 13 costs $900. One could argue that cheaper phones are better now, but that’s not the point. We understand phones are getting expensive, but we have a problem with homogeneity.

It’s not that difficult

Source: Asus

Perhaps that is why people were excited about the news of a 7-core variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite (instead of the usual eight cores), as it opened up a world of possibilities: thinner phones, compact phones, cooler phones, foldables, and most importantly, phones with longer battery life. Any of these form factors with the standard variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite would have been plagued by poor battery life or overheating.

Screenshot of Qualcomm's 'Device finder' page

The Device finder page on Qualcomm’s website struggles to differentiate the 100+ devices in a meaningful or sensible way. This is a loss for smartphone makers and consumers alike, as even savvy users would find it difficult to understand the differences in positioning and propositions.

We propose forking the Snapdragon 8 series into purpose-specific lineups that optimize and maximize certain capabilities of the platform while being “good enough” at others. While this could mean lower economies of scale due to fragmentation, Qualcomm could save by not pushing every spec to 11 while enabling better product differentiation. Here are some maximization possibilities:

Gaming-centric phones with the Adreno GPU and the Snapdragon Elite Gaming suite

AI phones Hexagon NPU

Photography devices with the Spectra ISP

Compact and efficient phones with more Efficiency cores

All-rounders with the standard mix

Be together, not the same

These forks shouldn’t be expensive to implement as they don’t require additional R&D or competency development. But, if created, the smartphone market could get the secret spice for excitement that has been lacking for a few years.

More importantly, it would allow OEMs to make products more suitable for their intended audiences without charging buyers for things they don’t want. The whole spiel of Android has been around choices and flexibility: the beauty of fragmentation. This isn’t random wishful thinking. Qualcomm has done this a few times, such as in 2015 when the Snapdragon 810 was soon joined by the Snapdragon 808 with two fewer performance cores for devices that wanted to prioritize thermal performance and battery life.

Getting the message across might require education and marketing, but it isn’t impossible. Starting with a simple naming convention that differentiates the gaming-centric Snapdragon 8 series chip from the photography-centric variant would be helpful. What should the general consumer make of a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, or know if it is better than a Snapdragon 8 Elite?