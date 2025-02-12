Summary Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4, a midrange chipset with improvements in performance and efficiency.

The Snapdragon 6-series lineup has been confusing, with multiple launches in the past year.

This new chipset is coming first to future devices from Realme, Oppo, and Honor.

It's only been a few months since Qualcomm took the stage in Maui to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite, but plenty of flagships — including Samsung's new Galaxy S25 series — are already running on the brand's latest silicon. Of course, not everyone needs a chipset as powerful as Qualcomm's latest, and that's where today's announcement comes in. Following up on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, Qualcomm's breaking into 2025 with a new midrange chipset, and for more than one reason, it's a pretty surprising launch.

On its face, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 is exactly what you'd expect from any SoC destined for sub-flagship devices. It's focused on practically the same aspects as any other smartphone: impressive gaming performance, improved battery life, and for the first time on a Snapdragon 6-series chipset, support for on-device AI tools. Like its predecessor, it's fabricated on a 4nm process, all while promising an 11 percent boost to CPU performance, 12 percent improved efficiency, and a whopping 29 percent boost to GPU performance. In other words, it's a modern SoC.

The Snapdragon 6-series is a mess

But this launch might finally straighten things out

So what makes this particular announcement interesting? If you're as in the weeds as I am on Qualcomm's product launches, plenty. First, this presumably confirms Qualcomm will continue to use its generational naming structure for products outside the flagship 8-series, which moved to "Elite" branding last year to match the Snapdragon X Elite series found within ARM PCs. Second, this chip arrives just five months after the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3. Honestly, the Snapdragon 6-series has never been as confusing as it is right now — let me break down why.

In the last 12 months, we've seen three Snapdragon 6-series chipsets launch. The first, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3, followed 2022's Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. It arrived in June, but don't let the name or number fool you — it was not a successor to that initial Gen 1 launch. With an 6nm TSMC fabrication process and nearly identical specs to Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695, it led plenty of eagle-eyed observers to assume it was, indeed, a rebranded version of that very 695 chip from 2021, something eventually confirmed by Qualcomm itself.

Just a couple of months later saw the arrival of the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1's true successor. Released with little fanfare ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 — that's right, Gen 3 — seemingly promised to elevate the two-year-old Gen 1. But with near identical specs, the only meaningful changes came from an increased focus on AI and a slight boost to the clock speed for the four main Cortex-A78 cores. Perhaps that's why, in the five months since that announcement, the only smartphone I can find using a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 is Motorola's international Moto G75 from October.

Perhaps that's the reason for today's Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 announcement. With support for Bluetooth 5.4, a new 1x3x4 architecture that includes a true 2.3Ghz prime core, and support for 144Hz displays, this chip undoubtedly features some real, meaningful changes. It's just unfortunate that it's taken us two years, along with several confusingly-named products, to get here. It's unclear if any devices powered by this SoC will actually arrive in North America, but for now, Qualcomm says you can keep an eye out for announcements from Realme, Oppo, and Honor in the coming months.