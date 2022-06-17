Twitter introduced a subscription, Telegram introduced a subscription, and now, Snapchat might be next in line. As confirmed to journalists, the company is currently working on introducing a paid premium service, which might give you access to pre-release features and other premium options. It might be called Snapchat Plus and could cost about $5 per month.

As confirmed to The Verge, Snap is currently in early internal testing of its subscription. The company wants to use it to share “exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, and learn more about how we can best serve our community.”

Independently from this official statement, app sleuth Alessandro Paluzzi dug up a few more features in the app code that are currently under testing. According to him, Snapchat Plus subscribers will receive a publicly visible badge on their profile page, much like Telegram Premium offers.

Additional uncovered features include the option to pin a friend as your number 1 BFF (best friend forever), get access to exclusive Snapchat icons for your phone’s home screen, and how many friends have rewatched your story. There will also be an option to see your best friend’s whereabouts from the last 24 hours, though of course, this will only be offered when said friend shares their location with you in the first place.

Paluzzi additionally discovered possible price points, with Snapchat Plus currently going for €4.59 a month or €45.99 a year, which roughly translates to $4.83 and $48.38, respectively.

As with any of these pre-release findings and announcements, the exact details might still change. The company could still introduce more or different features, and it’s unclear when exactly any of them will launch.

With the public becoming increasingly mindful about privacy, companies making money via advertisements are increasingly struggling to keep revenue growing. Snapchat cited Apple’s introduction of its controversial privacy feature for advertisements as one reason for slowed growth, so it’s not surprising that the company is looking for other ways to monetize. In a similar vein, Snap is increasingly looking at hardware for another stream of revenue, having introduced the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses and a cute little "Pixy" drone recently.