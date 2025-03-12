Summary Snapchat is rolling out its first generative AI Lenses for video, making AR even more interactive.

The first batch includes a shoulder-perching fox, scurrying raccoons, and a blooming floral scene with a cinematic zoom.

Only Snapchat+ Platinum subscribers ($15.99/month) get early access.

Snap is doubling down on AI-powered creativity, this time bringing generative magic to video. After showing off an on-device image diffusion model that powers real-time AR effects, the company is now rolling out its first-ever generative AI Lenses for video. Built on Snap’s own AI model, these new Lenses promise a more immersive and interactive experience, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in augmented reality.

The first batch of AI Video Lenses brings some wild and whimsical effects (via The Verge). One lens drops a virtual fox right on your shoulder, while another fills your view with raccoons scurrying across the screen. And for a more scenic touch, the spring flower lens surrounds you with blooming flowers and a cinematic zoom effect, according to Snap's announcement.

Users start by picking a Lens, then record a Snap using their front or back camera. Once sent for processing, Snapchat’s AI works its magic, generating context-aware animations that perfectly match the chosen effect. The final creation is then saved to Memories, ready to be shared or revisited later.

More AI Video Lenses on the way

Snap is kicking things off with three AI Video Lenses, but it's planning to drop new ones every week to keep things fresh. You can find these new lenses right in the Lens carousel.

For now, though, this feature is rolling out as a Snapchat+ Platinum exclusive. That means only subscribers to the premium tier, which costs $15.99 a month and comes ad-free, will get first dibs on these shiny new lenses.

Prior to this, Snap showed off its mobile-friendly AI text-to-image model, which will power future Snapchat features. The company made it clear that it's using its own tech to roll out top-tier AI tools to users, all while keeping costs down.

While these AI Video Lenses are definitely a step forward for Snapchat, their impact feels pretty subtle for now. Existing lenses already pull off similar tricks. The big difference here is the extra layer of personalization these AI-powered features bring to the table.