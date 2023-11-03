Snapchat is fun with friends and can get so sweet that you'll notice when someone unfriends you. Like most social media platforms, Snapchat doesn't inform you of such an incident, but that doesn't mean you can't know who has unfriended you on the app. The inability to send Snaps to a friend with your favorite camera phone or see their stories for a while is your top clue. But it doesn't end there. This article reveals ways to find out if someone unadded you on Snapchat.

Can you tell if someone unadded you on Snapchat?

The terms "unadded," "deleted," "removed" and "unfriend" are mostly interchangeable on Snapchat.

While Snapchat doesn't inform you when people unfriend you, it leaves pointers to know who's still with you. Here are four ways to check if someone unadded you on Snapchat.

Look up their name in your friends list

Checking your Snapchat friends list is the easiest way to find who's still with you. If you can't find a user on your friends screen, they may have unfriended you. However, deleted Snapchat accounts don't show on the list, so your assumption isn't always valid.

Open the Snapchat app on your Android or iOS device. Click your Avatar/Profile icon in the upper-left corner. Scroll up to the Friends section and tap My Friends. 2 Images Close Your list of friends appears on the next screen. Scroll through the list to find the account you thought unadded you. Alternatively, click the Search bar at the top and enter the person's name. If it doesn't appear, chances are they unadded you. 2 Images Close

Check the chat window

Snapchat makes it easier to start a voice or video call with your friend from the chat screen. You'll find the buttons in the upper-right corner of the screen. However, these functions are replaced with a blue Add button if the person removed you from their friends list.

Open Snapchat. Tap the Chat icon in the bottom navigation bar to open your chat list. Click the name of the user you think unfriended you. Close Check the upper-right corner for the available buttons. If the person unfriended you, you'll see a blue Add button. This makes it easier to send another friend request. However, seeing the voice and video call buttons means they're still your friend. 2 Images Close

Check their Snapscore

Snapchat does many things to earn you a bragging right on the platform, and a popular one is the Snapscore. It quantifies your engagement and interaction on the platform. The more you send and receive snaps, post stories, and use other Snapchat features, the higher your score. However, your Snapchat score is only visible to your friends, making it a simple way to check if someone is still with you or not.

If you can't see someone's Snapscore with the steps below, you're not their friend.

Open Snapchat. Use the Search icon in the upper-left corner to find the user who unadded you. Select the person's name or profile picture from the search result. Click their name in the upper-left corner to view their Snapchat profile. 2 Images Close Look for the Snapscore below the person's Snapchat username. 2 Images Close

Check your stories subscription

Snapchat stories come in three sections: Friends, Following, and Discover. Stories posted by your friends appear in the Friends section, while ones from people who don't follow you back are shown in the Following section. The rule of thumb is if a friend's stories appear in the Following tab and not the Friends tab, they might have unfriended you. Meanwhile, this trick only works if they posted a story recently.

Swipe right to the Stories screen or tap the button in the bottom navigation bar. Look for the friend's recent story. If they appear in the Following section, they might have removed you from their friend list. Close

What happens when someone unadds you on Snapchat?

When a Snapchat user blocks you or changes their privacy settings, you may be able to snap or chat with them when you're no longer friends. Your messages may be stuck in pending. However, Snapchat is more than a texting app, and you'll notice the effects through more niche features like Stories and Charms.

When someone unfriends you on Snapchat, you no longer see their private Stories or Charms. You may see their posts based on their privacy settings, and you will be notified of their new activities.

Snapchat removes your latest posts from their stories screen. If they previously shared their location with you via Snap Map, it becomes invisible. So, it's like both parties are divided by a wall.

You can still find their public profile through the search box, but you'll only see limited information when you visit the person's profile. And unless they block you, you may become friends again by sending another request.

Don't let Snapchat frustrate you

Losing friends on Snapchat isn't the end of the world, so don't get frustrated when someone decides to unfollow you. But what's more irritating than losing a friend on social media? Snapchat isn't flawless and can act up at unreasonable times. If the app doesn't work for you as intended, here are the top fixes to get you back on Snapchat in a snap.