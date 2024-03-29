Snapchat is a feature-packed messaging app with a paid plan that gives power users access to experimental, pre-release, and exclusive features. Among the Snapchat Plus features, the Friend Solar System is an interesting add-on that allows you to rank and visualize your closest friends. Snapchat is available on the desktop, but the ability to check your solar system is available only on iOS and Android phones. Keep reading to learn about Snapchat planets, their order, and their meaning. You'll also find a trick to check your ranking in your friend's solar system.

What is the Friend Solar System on Snapchat?

Snapchat's implementation is similar to that of the real solar system. It's your solar system where you are the Sun, and the surrounding planets represent your best friends on Snapchat. For instance, the first planet is Mercury, which is represented by your best friend with whom you share the most messages and streaks.

There are eight planets in your Snapchat solar system. All planets are ranked on how close you are to your friends. The app assigns Venus to your second-best friend and goes to Neptune, which represents your eighth-best friend. It's a cool and fun way to check your best friends on the platform.

Snapchat planets order explained

The order of planets in your Snapchat solar system is similar to our solar system. Let's glance over every Snapchat planet in ascending order.

Mercury: Your closest friend on the platform and the first planet in your Snapchat solar system. Usually, when you chat and share snaps with someone a lot, Snapchat assigns the Mercury planet with several red hearts in the solar system.

Venus: Your second-closest friend and the second planet in your solar system. Your friend's bitmoji on the planet has multiple pink, yellow, and blue hearts. If you start engaging with your second-closest friend more frequently, Snapchat may assign the Mercury planet to the person.

Earth: Your third-best friend on Snapchat. Snapchat shows a natural satellite (the Moon) that makes it recognizable from others.

Mars: Your fourth-closest friend. The app shows it as a red planet with several stars and blue and purple heart emojis around it.

Jupiter: Your fifth-best friend. Jupiter looks like an orange planet with red tints.

Saturn: Your sixth-closest friend. Saturn is the sixth planet from the Sun. It's a distinguishable planet with a gold ring around it.

Uranus: Your seventh-closest friend. As you move past Mars, Snapchat removes hearts and dials down the number of stars around a planet. It's a green globe.

Neptune: Your eighth-best friend. You don't want to be in your friend's solar system as Neptune.

Your Snapchat solar system is unique to your profile. Your friends and even your BFF can't see your solar system.

See your friendship profile on a friend's solar system

You can't check anyone's full solar system and their best friends list. However, Snapchat offers an option to check if you are one of the planets in your friend's solar system. Follow the steps below.

Launch Snapchat and open your friend's profile. Tap Best Friends or Friends badge and check your position in their solar system. Close

For example, if it shows Mars, you are the fourth-best friend of the person on Snapchat. There is also a slight difference between Best Friends and Friends badges.

A Best Friends badge means you are in their solar system, and the person is featured in yours. The Friends badge indicates your place in your friend's solar system, but your friend isn't present in your solar system.

Snapchat+ keeps getting better

Using friendmojis in a solar system is an effective way to glance over your frequently contacted friends on Snapchat. It's exclusive to Snapchat Plus subscribers and requires an active plan. Check our dedicated guide to learn more about Snapchat+.

Now that Snapchat is available on the desktop, you can use the web version to continue your conversations and make your friends closer to the Sun (You) in the solar system. Read our separate post on using Snapchat on a PC or laptop.