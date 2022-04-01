YouTube is a great place to find music, learn some DIY techniques, and explore new topics you might find interesting. Snapchat is great for finding short, random videos cluttered with graphics straight out of your most annoying friends circa 2003 MySpace profiles. Regardless of the cosmetic differences between the sites, both prioritize content discovery alongside social tools. Now, Snapchatters can add new things to discover by sharing YouTube videos through the Snap camera.

In an announcement (via XDA), the company noted that sharing links visually to stories and Snaps while still accessing the camera and Snapchat's Creative Tools will ease forwarding clips and videos without closing the app. YouTube stickers can also take Snapchatters to a video with a tap. The process of sharing a video using this new feature works like this:

Open YouTube and find your video.

Tap "Share" and select Snapchat. This opens the camera UI.

In-camera, you can create a Snap with a YouTube sticker.

Your friends will be able to tap the Sticker, which takes them directly to the YouTube app or whichever browser you use.

This new feature opens up a whole world of possibilities for content sharing, and it certainly might increase viewership on both platforms. It could also extend the reach of brands and businesses as they learn the best ways to use the integration. For regular users, it makes previewing and reacting to videos much easier. Android users should already be able to access this feature if they have the most recent version of Snapchat.

