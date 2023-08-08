Snapchat recently got a premium subscription tier appropriately called Snapchat+, which gives you, among other things, custom icons, a custom badge that others can see, early access to new app features, and the option to make someone your #1 BFF within the app. But it had other, stranger perks. Android users had to subscribe to get a dark mode within the app — something that's presently a free addition to pretty much every other app on your phone. Now, though, this strange limitation is finally being removed.

As shared by Twitter (or X) user Shubham on a community for Android users within the platform, Snapchat is finally letting users enable dark mode without having a Snapchat+ subscription. Your mileage may vary here, mind you, given how a Snapchat support page still says that dark mode is only available for Snapchat+ users.

Snapchat originally introduced dark mode as an "early access" feature. This means Snapchat has always intended to roll it out to everyone eventually, with all early access features only ever being available to paid users, not just dark mode. It's similar to how YouTube gives Premium users experimental access to some features that may or may not roll out to everyone later. On Snapchat, the paywalled dark mode first arrived in April.

Despite many months of testing, Snapchat's is rather barebones compared to dark modes in other apps. Multiple users have complained that it doesn't follow the system-wide user preference, and it doesn't have an option to automatically switch between light mode and dark mode at all. Instead, you'll need to change manually from light mode to dark mode every time you want to do so. It's not a huge issue in the grand scheme of things, but if you're used to having all your apps switch from light mode to dark mode and vice versa from a toggle in your phone's Settings, you might find it a bit upsetting that Snapchat doesn't do that.

Make sure your Snapchat app is updated if you want to check out dark mode, although it might take a few weeks for it to roll out to everyone.