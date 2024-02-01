The Snapchat+ AI tool lets you create AI-generated images (like those that Midjourney and DALL-E create) and share them with your contacts. The tool is fun and easy to use, but it's behind the Snapchat+ paywall. You can sign up for a free trial on a top-end or budget Android phone or iPhone. This guide helps you navigate the AI image processor and make the most of it.

Steps to create an AI image on Snapchat

To create an AI image on Snapchat, here's what you'll do:

Launch the Snapchat app and navigate to the Camera screen. Select the AI button in the right toolbar. Either select a preset prompt or type your own. Close Select Done or press the Enter key. Wait up to 20 seconds for Snapchat to generate an AI image based on your prompt. Close Select Next to add it to your Stories, send it to your contacts, or save it to your camera roll or Snapchat memories. You can also retouch and edit the AI-generated image before you use it.

Other AI features Snapchat has released

Apart from the AI image generator, Snapchat has also launched an AI-based image extender tool. When you zoom into your photos too much, use this tool to extend the photo.

To use this feature, here's what you'll do:

Take a photo using the Camera screen on Snapchat. Select the Crop icon in the right toolbar. Select Extend. You may have to wait up to 15 seconds for the edited image.

After Snapchat generates the image, view it and select the check mark to save it, add it to your Stories, or send it to your Snapchat contacts. Alternatively, select Undo to revert to the original image.

The image extender works for original photos and AI-generated images you create through prompts.

Snapchat also offers another AI-powered feature called Dreams, allowing you to create fantastical images of yourself. To use the feature, here's what you'll do:

Launch the Snapchat app and navigate to Memories. If this feature is available in your location, you'll see a new tab called Dreams. Select Dreams to choose the theme for your images. Take a few selfies with your face pointing in slightly different directions each time. After that's done, the Dreams tool creates the AI images for you.

You can share these images with your Snapchat contacts or add them to your Story.

The first eight photos you create using Dreams are complementary. Subsequent fantastical images you create through this tool are chargeable.

Snapchat's AI-powered image tools are a great way to unleash your creativity and have fun. Whether you're looking for an easy way to craft a new AI-powered image based on a specific prompt or create a few fantastical images to share with your loved ones, Snapchat's advancements in AI make them possible. If you want to know whether your friends use AI to create images, read our tips on how to identify AI-generated images.