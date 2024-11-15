Sony SRS-XB13 Today's sale is for the Sony SRS-XB13 in black, which is a portable waterproof speaker that offers 16 hours of use on a single charge, offering extra bass to keep your tunes punchy, all at a price that can't be beaten. $38 at Amazon

The Sony SRS-XB13 is a slick portable Bluetooth speaker that's perfect for small gatherings, say, during the holidays, making it the perfect time to pick on up. The speaker is very affordable at its regular retail price of $60, but it is currently on sale at its lowest price ever, $38, making this deal too good to pass up if you're looking to add an excellent portable Bluetooth speaker to your household.

What's great about the Sony SRS-XB13 portable Bluetooth speaker

Of course, the first thing to note is that this adorable little speaker is plenty portable; it is also waterproof, making it a great speaker to carry around the pool or the beach, or perhaps the hot tub now that we are entering the colder months. You can expect up to 16 hours of battery life, depending on how loud you like things, and there is plenty of bass in the mix that ensures songs hit hard.

Something to really consider is that you can pair two SRS-XB13 speakers for stereo sound, and since today's discount is so drastic at $38, picking up two would only cost you $76. This way, you'll always have a spare for a secondary room, and can break both out for your gatherings, ensuring your tunes are stereo. Not too shabby. Plus, if you're looking to get some of your Christmas shopping done early, you can pick up a whole fleet for the entire family without breaking the bank. While Black Friday is nearing, it is unlikely we'll see an even deeper discount, so you can rest easy that today's sale shouldn't be beaten anytime soon.