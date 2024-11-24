SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC Card $89 $110 Save $21 The SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSD card is 19% off for Black Friday, making it a budget-friendly way to expand storage on your Steam Deck, tablet, or phone. Plus, it comes with a USB adapter for easy file transfers. $89 at Amazon

The rise of 1.5TB microSD cards shows just how far storage tech has come. Not long ago, even a few gigabytes felt massive, but now we’re carrying mind-blowing storage in our pockets. What’s even cooler is that these cards are surprisingly affordable. For instance, you can grab a 1.5TB SanDisk microSD for under $89 in the US—a steal for anyone who needs tons of portable storage.

With the latest price cut, the SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC card is now 19% off, so it's perfect for adding tons of storage to your phone, tablet, drone, or pretty much any device.

What's great about the SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC memory card?

This 1.5TB memory card works with everything from Android phones to tablets and Chromebooks. With blazing transfer speeds up to 150MB/s and a handy SanDisk MobileMate USB 3.0 card reader included, it’s perfect even for gadgets without an SD card slot.

While the 150MB/s read speed (with slower write speeds) makes it less ideal for high-res video recording, it’s perfect for storing loads of photos. Whether you’re snapping pics of daily life or on a photography adventure, this card has more than enough space to hold everything.

The 1.5TB Ultra microSD card speeds up app launches thanks to its A1 rating. If your device doesn’t have a microSD slot, no worries—the included adapter has you covered. Just double-check that your device’s SD slot can handle fast data transfers to get the full benefit.

At just $89, the 1.5TB card is almost at its all-time low, making it a no-brainer for any gamer with a Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch. With games getting bigger and bigger, this card takes care of the storage struggle—just a bit of download management, and you’ll never run out of space.