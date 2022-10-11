OnePlus makes a variety of fantastic budget smartphones, and the OnePlus Nord N200 is a classic example. It was already a great value at MRSP, and thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, it's an even better value at just $190. That's $50 off the original price, making it an affordable no-brainer.

One of the biggest draws of the Nord N200 is the 5G capability. Despite only being available on T-Mobile and Google Fi, it's the cheapest 5G phone in the US (even before the discount!). Beyond this, you get a wealth of additional features that make the value of this phone unquestionable.

Buy the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for $50 off

$190 at Amazon

You may expect OnePlus to cut corners everywhere to create an affordable phone, but the cameras and vibration motor are the only significant drawbacks. While they perform fine in well-lit environments, the Nord N200's cameras struggle with low light. The poor vibration motor means you may turn off haptic feedback as it's more trouble than it's worth. You also miss out on the trademark Alert Slider.

If you're willing to forgo these cuts, you receive plenty of features that may tip the balance. The 6.49-inch, 90Hz screen is better than most budget phones, and a colossal 5,000mAh battery can get you up to two days without a charge. Despite only having 4GB of RAM, OnePlus' aggressive memory management will prevent your phone from slowing down too much.

The Nord N200 currently ships with Android 12, which is what most of the best Android phones currently ship with. Despite this being the last version of Android it will support, OnePlus promises another two years of maintenance updates.

Overall, this is a great budget phone, perfect for anyone who wants the best performance for the least amount of money. This deal only lasts through the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, so grab it while you can.