Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $190 $230 Save $40 The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds have great sound and connect to other Samsung gadgets easily. They're dust- and water-resistant, so you can work out in them without worrying about them slipping out of your ear.For just $190, they're much more affordable than the original $230 price. If you're looking for a new set of earbuds, grab these for multipoint support. $190 at Amazon $190 at Best Buy $190 at Samsung

If you want to listen to music, workout, and feel lighter when you travel and watch your favorite videos on the go, grabbing a pair of earbuds over a pair of headphones is a must. Sure, there are great wireless headphones that are known for quality sound, but nowadays, you can snag earbuds that can outperform premium headphones. For a set of earbuds that have wonderful sound and more, check out these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds for $190.

Why Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds are worth buying

These Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have a lot going for them. There’s noise cancelation and a full range of sound, and they about 15% smaller than the 2021 model. Even with a smaller design, these earbuds will stay securely in your ears. When in use, the bass is full and the sub-bass is deep. You'll also notice that the mids and highs are clear. But if the preset sound is not to your liking, you can change the preset to fit your needs.

Fore taking a call, these earbuds boast upgraded mics that can cut out background noise on calls without sacrificing your own call sound. When you need to increase or decrease sound, all you have to do is double tap the left and right earbuds, it's that simple. Another great feature is voice detection. If you have this on, your earbuds will automatically lower the volume and return to normal after you’ve been quiet for a few seconds.

The Buds 2 Pro can also seamlessly swap between your Samsung devices. Finally, these Buds 2 Pro are IPX7 water-resistant and have a battery life of up to 30 hours, depending on their usage. If you’re ready to get great sound in a small package, check out these Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds for 17% off today.