Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 3 alongside the Buds 3 Pro in July 2024. The non-Pro version is an excellent option for those looking for a pair of comfortable earbuds that deliver impressive sound quality and long-lasting battery life. At $180, though, it was hard to justify the Galaxy Buds 3's price, especially since you can get much better wireless earphones for around the $200 mark.

A Woot sale drops the Galaxy Buds 3 to just $70, making them a much better deal. The only catch? This is the international version, so you only get a 90-day Woot warranty.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3