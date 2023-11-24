Google Pixel 7 $448 $599 Save $151 The Google Pixel 7 is a fantastic all-rounder, even in 2023, featuring the latest Android updates paired with impressive camera hardware and a premium design. Black Friday discounts shave $150 off its price, bringing it very close to the cheaper Pixel 7a's price. $448 at Best Buy $599 at Google Store $549 at Amazon

Android phones improve by leaps and bounds yearly, and Google’s Pixel lineup is a shining example. The Pixel 8 launched this year packs several new features and slight hardware changes to distinguish it from the Pixel 7. However, most of these changes are on the software front and will eventually trickle down to older Pixel phones.

With the promise of long-term software support and very few compromises, the Pixel 7 is one of the best Android phones you can buy this Black Friday. It is also one of our favorite Android phones. The handsome $150 Black Friday discount on the sticker price is just the added cherry on top. So, if you're on a budget and looking for something more premium than the Pixel 7a, the Pixel 7 is still a solid bet.

Why is the Pixel 7 a good deal?

The Pixel 7 is an eclectic mix of fantastic camera hardware and Google’s own Tensor chip, and it marks a big shift in how the company views its participation in the smartphone market. It did not pioneer a new product altogether, but conjured up the best combination of hardware and software for its time. On the hardware front, the Pixel 7 has a Tensor G2 chipset with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The phone weighs just shy of 200g despite a metal and glass construction comprising a 6.3-inch OLED display. You also enjoy worry-free ownership with IP68 water resistance and a long-lasting 4,355mAh battery. Charging is a little slow, with input wattage capped at 20W for wired and 15W for wireless charging, but that isn’t a problem thanks to software smarts like overnight charging.

The phone ships with Android 13 out of the box, loaded to the gills with several Pixel-exclusive features like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Pixel Call Assist. While these features make the Pixel 7 an excellent camera phone, Google has promised software updates until October 2025. This gives us hope that some of the newer Pixel 8 features will eventually make their way to the Pixel 7 with Pixel Feature Drops.

You can buy the Google Pixel 7 even though Google and other major retailers are discounting the cheaper Pixel 7a, and the latest Pixel 8. That's mostly down to the value for money the Pixel 7 offers at its discounted $450 price this Black Friday. The $150 discount makes the device just $50 costlier than the Pixel 7a. These discounts may not last long, so we suggest you grab this while it lasts.