Summary Amazon Prime subscribers can get two free e-books in March from the First Reads program.

The bonus short read included this month is "The Sublet" by Greer Hendricks.

There are eight fresh e-books to choose from, ranging from suspense to romance.

Amazon's First Reads program is a great way to score free Kindle e-books from a refreshed selection each month, and as you may have noticed, the month of March is upon us, which means there's a new selection of e-books to choose from for your monthly free title if you happen to be an Amazon Prime subscriber. As a matter of fact, somewhat similar to January, you can actually score two free e-books today, as one is bonus short read that comes along with your free monthly selection, perfect for your favorite Kindle.

Grab a free Kindle e-book from a fresh selection for March

But only if you're a Prime member

Amazon Prime offers all kinds of perks to subscribers, some you likely aren't even aware of, from free food delivery to savings on gas, and one of the more interesting perks is the First Reads program that lets readers choose a free title from a new selection of e-books each month.Typically you only get one, but some months there are two, and this is one of those months thanks to a free bonus short read included with March's new selection.

The Sublet: A Short Story by Greer Hendricks is the bonus short read, a New York Times bestselling author who explores the true cost of perfection. But don't forget you have another free e-book to choose, like Douglas Corleone's Falls to Pieces that explores the effects of paranoia on a lawless family in hiding. And the choices don't end there; there are a total of eight fresh e-books to choose your free First Reads title from, ranging from suspense to romance.

What e-book will you choose?

All in all, if you're an avid reader looking to pick up a new e-book or two for your Kindle, and also happen to be a Prime subscriber, the month of March is here with fresh First Reads titles to choose from, so don't miss out.