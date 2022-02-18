Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's almost the weekend, so it's time to check out the best Android app sales and the best Android game sales from the past week, all to get everyone prepped for their two-day reprieve. Notably, a slick-looking live wallpaper app called Cartogram is completely free for a brief period, but we also have some excellent game sales to share with everyone, including discounts on four Professor Layton adventure games. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are the best temporarily free and on-sale apps and games for the weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Crypto Helper $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Korean Word Beginner Quiz Pro $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Unit Lab - Convert & Calculate $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Recce - Planning & Orienting $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Genetic Helper $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 day
  6. Speed Camera Radar (PRO) $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. CPU Identifier Pro $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. How much can I spend? Expense Tracker Premium $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. D7: pack the colored Dominoes per 7. Casual game. $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. MR RACER : Car Racing Game - Premium - MULTIPLAYER $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Glidey - Minimal puzzle game $1.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Teach Your Monster to Read: Phonics & Reading Game $5.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. The Enchanted Worlds $3.99 -> free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Crazy Halloween Puzzle $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Dead Bunker 4: Apocalypse $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Hills Legend: Horror (HD) $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Bubbles Battery Indicator - Charging animation $1.49 -> free; Sale ends in 4 days
  2. Simple Clock Widget - Word Clock $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. Bubbles Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Widgets - CPU | RAM | Battery $0.99 -> free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Cartogram - Live Map Wallpapers & Backgrounds $2.99 -> free; Sale ends in ?

Sale

Apps

  1. Password Manager SafeInCloud Pro $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Learn Python PRO - ApkZube $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. YoWindow Weather - Unlimited $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Incognito Browser Pro - Complete Private Browser $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Universe Astronomy For Kids $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. LiquidPlayer Pro : music equalizer mp3 radio 3D $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Screen Lock Pro - Fingerprint, Smart lock, IRIS $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  8. Dr. Seuss Book Collection #1 $14.99 -> $9.99; Sale ends in ?
  9. Oh, the Places You'll Go! $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  10. One Fish Two Fish - Dr. Seuss $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  11. The Cat in the Hat - Dr. Seuss $3.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Mathematiqa - Math Brain Game Puzzles And Riddles $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Passpartout: The Starving Artist $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Redsun RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Aftermath $5.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Evoland 2 $8.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Hard Lines $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Kiwanuka $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Super Soccer Champs 2021 $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  9. Spirit $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  10. Super Soccer Champs $5.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  11. Tennis Champs Returns $5.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. TileStorm $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. Earthlings Beware! $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  14. Lucid Dream Adventure 2: Story $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  15. Neighbours from Hell 1 Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  16. Unholy Adventure 2: point and click story game $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  17. Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Kickass Commandos $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Reporter 2 - Scary Horror Game $1.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Rush Rally 3 $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. The Sun: Key of Heaven $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Doom & Destiny $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Doom & Destiny Advanced $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. Sudoku PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  26. Layton: Curious Village in HD $9.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in ?
  27. Layton: Diabolical Box in HD $9.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in ?
  28. Layton: Unwound Future in HD $15.99 -> $13.99; Sale ends in ?
  29. Layton’s Mystery Journey $15.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. Nou - Material Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Project X Icon Pack $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Darko - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Ramka - Icon pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. 3Dion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. Black Army Diamond - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Selene Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Gems Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Adaptive Black - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Adaptive White - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Camo Dark Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Alpha Launcher Prime Themes $3.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. ARC Launcher® Pro Themes,DIY,Wallpaper,FAST $3.49 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Elements Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Game of Life Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Knots Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Lines Live Wallpaper $4.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. LuX IconPack $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. PastelLine IconPack $0.99 -> $0.49; Sale ends in 7 days
