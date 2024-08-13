2-pack Anker 20W Dual Port Charger $13 $19 Save $6 The Anker 20W Dual Port Charger can charge at 20W, just as the name implies, and today's sale offers two in the pack alongside two five-foot USB cables. So, if you've been on the hunt for reliable chargers that keep prices low while offering acceptable charging speeds, Anker and Amazon have you covered with the two-pack on sale for 32% off. $13 at Amazon

I don't know about you, but I have a lot of mediocre chargers in my house, as I'm a packrat who can't throw things away. Problem being, I don't use any of them, instead relying on the few chargers in the house that can charge at a decent clip. If you are like me and are in need of some worthwhile chargers to pad out your collection, then read on as Anker has a deal today that is worth snagging.

What's great about the Anker 20W Dual Port USB Wall Charger

Source: Anker

The Anker 20W Dual Port USB Wall Chargers offers what it claims, 20W charging, which isn't the fastest on Android, but certainly an acceptable amount to charge the majority of Android devices, especially when you consider the price and the fact there are two in the pack. So, if you'd like to save 32% on a 2-pack of Anker 20W Dual Port USB Wall Chargers, bringing the retail price of $19 down to $13, today is the day to do so.

What's really nice about these chargers is that they offer two ports, USB-C and USB-A, ensuring you won't be limited by your cable. Keep in mind each port can only hint max speed when used solo, but even then, you can still get 15W out of each if you do want to charge two devices at once, which sure can be handy.

All in all, Anker is offering a great deal today to snag two versatile 20W chargers for the low price of $13. Don't miss it.