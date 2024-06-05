Summary Google is eliminating chat for business profiles, but may introduce a replacement feature allowing SMS or WhatsApp communication.

The new feature could be housed in the Contact section of a Google business profile, offering a dropdown menu for messaging options.

Profile owners will no longer be able to create new chats starting July 15, so it's important to inform your audience of alternative contact methods.

If you are a small business owner, you know how important it is to stay in touch with your target demographic. Whether you’re selling products to teenagers or older adults, it’s important to keep the lines of communication open. Google can play a critical role in this, such as listing your business on Maps, for example. However, the changes that the company makes to such apps can have an impact on you — and this is exactly what happened when Google recently killed the chat feature for business profiles. Now, rumors suggest that a replacement may be in the works.

According to an update posted by marketing guru @Francastrokw on X (formerly Twitter), it seems that Google is working on an option that would allow business profiles to chat via SMS or WhatsApp. Screenshots suggest the company could be focusing on introducing native integration, in particular. In turn, this could be a viable replacement for the elimination of the business chat function.

How the new Google feature may function

In screenshots posted by the source, it appears that the new options will be housed in the Contact section of a Google business profile. In addition to a phone number being listed, visitors to the page will also have the option to open a dropdown menu. Here, they can select either WhatsApp or Text Message (SMS) as a means to reach out to your business. That being said, it’s unclear if this integration will become official, and Google has yet to provide more details.

The company originally confirmed that it would be eliminating chat for business profiles in Search and Maps within the next few weeks. Starting on July 15, profile owners will not be able to create new chats. On July 31, chat and call history will be deleted from business profiles, and August will mark the official end of the feature. Whether you rely on this option to connect to customers or you use it sparingly, it’s a notable change. To brace for it, you can make your audience aware of your SMS or WhatsApp number to avoid a lapse in communication.