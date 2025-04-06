Wearables like smartwatches are great for fitness enthusiasts. They keep track of your vitals and workouts, and the best smartwatches can be powerful productivity tools. Whether you want to set reminders on the go or access emails without pulling out a bulky phone, these handy devices can help.

While a smartwatch might appear to put a damper on your work life and productivity, the reality is starkly different. When you use it correctly, the abundance of features and simple interface can level up your productivity. These hacks will help you get the most out of your smartwatch from a productivity standpoint.

8 Calendar

Keep track of events on the go

Do you manage your schedule using your phone? The built-in Calendar app on your smartwatch is just as helpful. You can use it to check your schedule and tasks, receive notifications of events, complete tasks, respond to event invites, check event locations, and delete events. Most things you can do with your smartphone's Calendar app can be done faster with your smartwatch.

It might seem like nothing special, but your smartwatch helps you stay prepared. Whether it's a lunch appointment or a meeting that's creeping up, your smartwatch will let you know, and you can avoid last-minute surprises.

7 Reminders

Managing reminders and lists just got easier

Do you set up reminders but don't always follow through because you don't keep your phone on you at all times? That's where a smartwatch helps. With apps like Google Keep, you can set up reminders and to-do lists through your smartwatch. When you're done, check off items from your list or delete the reminder. Alternatively, you can pin the reminder or list to the top of the feed if you need to access it again.

Unlike a phone that can be distracting, a smartwatch helps you manage reminders without getting sidetracked. All that's required is a glance at your wrist, a couple of taps while dismissing a reminder, and you're back to doing what matters.

6 Voice assistant

Makes hands-free productivity possible

When you have a lot going on, setting a reminder or creating a list on your smartwatch, let alone on your smartphone, can be challenging. That's what makes the voice assistant feature on your smartwatch helpful. While rushing to a meeting or driving to your next destination, tell Google Assistant or Bixby to create a reminder or a calendar event.

Activating the voice assistant on a smartwatch is easy. For instance, on a Pixel watch, you can either press and hold the side button beside the crown or say the appropriate hotword ("Hey Google" or "Ok Google"). There are several things you can ask the voice assistant to do. You can ask it to make calls, send messages, create lists, give directions, help with the weather forecast, control music, and more.

5 Timers

Stay focused until the countdown is up

Source: Android Police

When working or studying, setting up a timer (think a Pomodoro-style timer) helps you stay productive without burning out. You could use a timer on your computer or phone, but a smartwatch is a better option if you want something more ac