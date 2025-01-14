It may surprise many of you, but in my experience, a tech journalist’s daily activities differ from those of an Olympic athlete. I’m not training for any marathons, and the track you’ll find me at has horses running on it instead of people. That’s why it’s so disappointing to see new smartwatches released that focus primarily on health and fitness tracking. I’ll watch the presentations with demos of people bike riding or hiking, knowing that none of those tools apply to me.

However, I recently picked up a Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra and rediscovered ways to use my smartwatch that don’t involve heart rate zones. Here are the top 5 ways I’ve enjoyed using my smartwatch as a mostly sedentary person, and there isn’t a fitness app (or vegetable) in sight.

1 ParKing

Never lose track of your car again

If you can never remember where you parked, I have a solution for you. ParKing (awkward name aside) is an excellent way to reduce anxiety the next time you’re wading through a large mall or store parking lot. ParKing has a watch-friendly interface, and within two taps, you can save the location of your vehicle. ParKing also records the nearest address and the time you parked for reference.

When it’s time to return to your car, you have several navigation options. The app will pull up a map of where you are to help you remember. ParKing will open Google Maps on your watch with your car set as the destination if you need turn-by-turn directions back to your vehicle. You can also use the app to pull up a compass to navigate by direction and distance. It has a clean interface and works well — ideal for quick use on your wrist.

2 Baby Daybook

Keep track of your little one

I had no idea about baby tracking apps until we had our daughter, but now I couldn’t live without one. They are a fantastic way to monitor your child’s progress by providing a straightforward way to log feedings, medicines, and the number of diapers your bundle of joy fills daily. Numerous smartphone apps do the job, but I like Baby Daybook because of its smartwatch integration. Data links to the smartphone app so you can switch between them, but I prefer the interface on my Galaxy Watch Ultra.

If you’re a new parent, you’ve learned that you don’t always have two hands free, and your phone and your baby aren’t always in the same place at the same time. Impromptu naps, awkward feedings, and crawling babies can get in the way of logging properly. Thankfully, your watch is always with you on your wrist, and Baby Daybook makes it easy to log a feed in a few taps. Your wrist inputs will sync with the smartphone app for other connected parents to see. All told, it’s a fantastic tool for keeping track of your child while on the move.

3 Google Keep

Checking off lists just got easier

Google Keep might be a boring choice for this list, but it’s a versatile way to organize your day and work through reminders. I love setting up my day on my smartphone in the morning and having my lists sync with my smartwatch. Instead of pulling out my phone 20 times a day just to check off another item, I can pull up the app in seconds on my wrist. I tend to fall behind on items that require me to pull out my smartphone continuously, so Google Keep on my Galaxy Watch Ultra is ideal.

I use Google Keep to remember appointments throughout the day and to keep lists of what to buy at the grocery store. I’ll pull out the smartphone app whenever I can sit down and plan, but I love having a quick reference I can glance over.

4 Shazam

An ideal smartwatch app I never thought about

Shazam isn’t a secret or a revelation; the app has been around for years. However, I never use it as much as I should. I love Now Playing on my Google Pixel devices, and I hate that other Android manufacturers haven’t included a passive way to tell me what songs are playing. Shazam isn’t passive, but when paired with your smartwatch, it’s much easier to use than pulling out your smartphone and opening the app. I can drive in the car and quickly tap the Shazam app on my watch, with the app keeping a log of the songs it’s identified.

It seems simple, but removing barriers to entry is a significant reason I use smartwatches. I’ve had Shazam as the preset on my iPhone’s Action button for over a year, and I can count on one hand the number of times I’ve used it — because I’d have to take my phone out of my pocket. When it’s on my wrist, I don’t even think about it; I pull up Shazam and get the information I need.

5 Jump Drive

Gaming right on your wrist

I never considered my smartwatch a potential gaming device, but I wasn’t looking hard enough. Jump Drive is a fantastic tap game, ideal for playing while waiting for a bus or standing in line. It’s quick to start up, as you’re playing within seconds. I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of the game. The graphics are well done, and the gameplay is smooth. The musical score and sound effects also have a celestial quality that sounds great from the speaker of my Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The gameplay is similar to games designed for the cover screen of the Moto Razr+: fun, tap games that are quick to play and don’t require a long commitment. I never thought I’d enjoy smartwatch games, but now I seek them out.

It’s not all about fitness

These are just a few examples of what you can do on a smartwatch that doesn’t include health or fitness tracking. Of course, WhatsApp and Google Messages allow you to communicate with friends and loved ones without removing your phone from your pocket. Google Maps can also get you around with the added benefit of not having to look down at your phone for directions. Galaxy AI or Google Gemini on your smartwatch improves sleep tracking and other functions. If you’ve ignored smartwatches previously because you don’t run six triathlons a year, it’s time to give them another look — I promise you’ll find something even for us couch potatoes to do.