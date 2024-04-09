Summary
- A Reddit user created a unique portable console of sorts by pairing a knockoff smartwatch with a gaming controller for gaming fun.
- The user accomplished this by pairing the watch with a Bluetooth controller, then simply strapping it to the controller.
- The watch, resembling an Apple Watch Ultra, is running a build of Android that resembles a stripped-down Wear OS experience, and the user has managed to install a few basic games on it.
Occasionally, we stumble upon intriguing creations on the internet that leave us in awe of human ingenuity. These instances, though not uncommon, are a testament to the boundless creativity that thrives in online communities. This time, a Reddit user has crafted something that's sure to pique the interest of gamers: a knockoff smartwatch ingeniously integrated with a gaming controller.
Is mobile gaming dead with the rise of PC handhelds?We could one day say goodbye to the Play Store
While smartwatches are typically not designed for gaming, this inventive Reddit user has managed to install a few games on their wearable. They even went so far as to pair it with a Bluetooth controller and then strap the watch to the controller itself, transforming it into a handheld gaming console of sorts. What's more, the gaming controller serves a dual purpose, allowing the user to navigate the smartwatch's interface. They can effortlessly switch between apps and menus using the navigator and select apps with a simple button press.
What's in a frankenwatch console anyway?
While this so-called "Portable emulation console" has an undeniable similarity to the Apple Watch Ultra, it's apparently a knockoff version that was made through rearranging some board parts from an older phone. The operating system on the watch is also more like a stripped down version of Google's Wear OS than the full-fledged flavor of Android you'd find on a smartphone or tablet. The person didn't say a word about the technical details of their gaming handheld, though.
In the end, it's a fun way to add a screen to a controller, and the 1.91-inch display of something like an Apple Watch Ultra actually isn't too far off from the 2.6-inch screen on the original Game Boy. Truth be told, we're a little surprised that something like this isn't already commercially available as far as we can tell, considering how easy it is to slap a screen on something and flash it with Android these days. But even if it's just a pet project from a creative engineer with a deep passion for making weird mechanical stuff, it's still pretty cool. If you know of similar creative devices, please share them with us in the comments section.