Summary A Reddit user created a unique portable console of sorts by pairing a knockoff smartwatch with a gaming controller for gaming fun.

The user accomplished this by pairing the watch with a Bluetooth controller, then simply strapping it to the controller.

The watch, resembling an Apple Watch Ultra, is running a build of Android that resembles a stripped-down Wear OS experience, and the user has managed to install a few basic games on it.

Occasionally, we stumble upon intriguing creations on the internet that leave us in awe of human ingenuity. These instances, though not uncommon, are a testament to the boundless creativity that thrives in online communities. This time, a Reddit user has crafted something that's sure to pique the interest of gamers: a knockoff smartwatch ingeniously integrated with a gaming controller.

While smartwatches are typically not designed for gaming, this inventive Reddit user has managed to install a few games on their wearable. They even went so far as to pair it with a Bluetooth controller and then strap the watch to the controller itself, transforming it into a handheld gaming console of sorts. What's more, the gaming controller serves a dual purpose, allowing the user to navigate the smartwatch's interface. They can effortlessly switch between apps and menus using the navigator and select apps with a simple button press.

What's in a frankenwatch console anyway?

While this so-called "Portable emulation console" has an undeniable similarity to the Apple Watch Ultra, it's apparently a knockoff version that was made through rearranging some board parts from an older phone. The operating system on the watch is also more like a stripped down version of Google's Wear OS than the full-fledged flavor of Android you'd find on a smartphone or tablet. The person didn't say a word about the technical details of their gaming handheld, though.

In the end, it's a fun way to add a screen to a controller, and the 1.91-inch display of something like an Apple Watch Ultra actually isn't too far off from the 2.6-inch screen on the original Game Boy. Truth be told, we're a little surprised that something like this isn't already commercially available as far as we can tell, considering how easy it is to slap a screen on something and flash it with Android these days. But even if it's just a pet project from a creative engineer with a deep passion for making weird mechanical stuff, it's still pretty cool. If you know of similar creative devices, please share them with us in the comments section.