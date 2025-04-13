Smartwatches are excellent companions that aid with many tasks, one of which is traveling. The best smartwatches have features that make your travel simple and seamless and assist you in an emergency. While some are native to most smartwatches, others require installing third-party apps for extra features.

Whether it's simple translations when negotiating with a shopkeeper or currency conversions at a jewelry store, you don't have to pull out your phone. Instead, use your voice or swipe across your wrist a few times to get the job done. This is convenient when sightseeing, and conserves your smartphone's battery so that it lasts until you return to your hotel room. Here's how to use these features to your advantage when traveling.

6 Download offline maps

Easily navigate around the city