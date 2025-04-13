Most smart TVs use the Google TV interface, which is widely accepted as one of the best TV UIs. It also has the best functionality in terms of app compatibility, since you get Google's Play Store with its massive library of apps. I've used a Google TV-backed smart TV for half a decade, and it's a pleasant experience for the most part. However, one cumbersome task is navigating the UI with the included remote. Every TV brand has its own custom remote with different navigation buttons.

More often than not, these remotes are clunky and unresponsive. Moreover, they require you to use the D-pad for navigation, which slows you down when navigating through a streaming app. Don't get me started on how typing passwords is a pain. So, I looked for alternate ways to navigate on my smart TV. That's when I stumbled upon WowMouse. It's a Wear OS app that you can install on any recent Android smartwatch to control your TV using hand gestures. While initially skeptical, I gave it a shot, and it blew my mind. Here's how you can change how you use your TV with the help of your smartwatch.

Setting up WowMouse

Connects in a jiffy

WowMouse connects to your TV via Bluetooth, like any other wireless accessory, such as a keyboard or mouse, and the TV automatically detects it as an input device. Why use an app like WowMouse when a wireless keyboard and mouse can be interfaced with the TV? The difference is that a dedicated keyboard and mouse combo occupies a ton of space, so it's impractical to use it when you're lazing around on the couch and want to play something quickly.

You'll go to the Bluetooth menu on your TV and launch the WowMouse app on your smartwatch that you downloaded from the Play Store. The watch looks for nearby Bluetooth devices and displays the available ones. Select your TV from the list of devices. Follow the on-screen instructions to pair the devices. When done, you will see a mouse cursor appear on your TV.