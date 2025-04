Summary The latest Samsung SmartThings update allows broadcasting voice messages to connected smart speakers.

New automation tools sync with Samsung Health for sci-fi-like routines.

Support for Matter 1.4 and Calm Onboarding show us Samsung's vision for the future of the smart home.

There's a new update for SmartThings and it brings some big changes. The standout feature? Users can now broadcast voice messages to speakers in their homes directly through the SmartThings app.