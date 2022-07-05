Replacing any aging appliances with their smart counterparts in your home can make your life a lot easier, but all that hardware is barely any good if not paired with adequate software. Fortunately, if you're into Samsung's ecosystem, you get the best of both worlds — its devices are great, and you can control them all through the SmartThings app. That software is now set to get a major update soon, making it better suited for some upcoming devices.

Samsung is planning to launch an update for SmartThings timed with the launch of its much-awaited Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 foldables later this summer. As reported by SamMobile, the company is optimizing its smart home app for larger displays, with multi-window and resizing on its way. It comes as the company continues to emphasize newer form factors for its smartphones, including its lineup of foldables that grows more popular with each passing year. Timed perfectly with some new hardware, SmartThings will soon gain support for Android 13 and One UI 5.0, with its target Android target API level being raised from 30 to 31.

More interestingly, Samsung will also be adding support for a new Phillips Hue Sync feature, allowing smart lights from the lineup to respond to the content playing on the TV. It's a feature joined by a gentle wake-up routine that will slowly brighten the lights over a period of time to mimic a sunrise, helping you wake up in a more natural manner at the right time.

As for when this new update will be seeing the light of day, there's no tentative release date. That said, we expect it to be after August when Samsung's next generation of foldables arrive.