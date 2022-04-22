When you're ready to upgrade to the latest and greatest Android flagship phone, you'll want to dispose of your old phone properly. Newer phones can be sold, traded in, or donated, whereas older devices are better off recycled. Several options are available, so throwing away your phone is a last resort.

We walk you through the relevant steps involved in trading in, recycling, or selling your phone. But if you're not ready for an upgrade, try these tips to speed up a slow Android phone.

Steps to take before you get rid of your old phone

Before you do anything, follow these essential steps. These steps ensure you don't leave personal data on your device and that your phone is in the proper condition.

Back up your phone. While you can manually comb through your device for valuable photos or files, it's quicker and easier to do a comprehensive backup and sort out essential files later. Remove any SIM cards or microSD cards. Remove the case. Recycling cases is different from recycling phones, and most trade-in offers require you to remove the case. Find the original box and charger that came with your phone. While not necessary, it's beneficial when mailing your device to protect it from damage. However, trade-in offers often send a box or package for your phone. Factory reset your device. This wipes all personal data from your phone. But, ensure it's backed up first. Our guide walks you through the steps to reset your phone successfully.

When it makes sense to trade in your phone through your carrier

If you're getting rid of a relatively new phone, trade it in. Carriers and manufacturers offer the best deals for modern flagships and are willing to take a loss on your phone in favor of long-term business.

With a bit of strategic planning and an old phone, scoring a new flagship for next to nothing is easy when you jump from one carrier to another. If you're looking for a phone from a particular manufacturer (for example, Google or Samsung), their websites can offer unique trade-in deals that may beat out most carriers.

Carriers also offer solid trade-in deals for loyal customers. To get the most bang for your buck, time your trade-in to coincide with the release of a new flagship or around shopping holidays like Black Friday. If you don't see a good promotion, call or visit a carrier store to see what's on offer.

To trade in your phone through a carrier or manufacturer, either head to a physical store or the carrier's website.

When to trade in your phone through a retailer

Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offer trade-in deals for in-store credit or cash. While you'll get less flexibility with credit, it's often a better deal than cash. If you're on a prepaid plan or don't want to buy the latest flagship, trading in your phone through a third-party retailer is an excellent choice.

Again, a little research can score you a lot more cash. Trade-in values are often higher around holidays, during Amazon Prime Day, or when new flagships are announced. If you need a new phone but are not in a rush, monitor trade-in values for these sites over a month or two. When you see a substantial increase in the trade-in value of your device, act immediately. Many promotions only last a few days.

When to sell your phone online

Swappa is the best place to sell your phone. It streamlines the process of listing a device, so all you need is pictures, your IMEI number, and additional details (for example, any damage).

All transactions are secured through PayPal, so you won't have to worry as much about dodgy sellers. However, online user-to-user marketplaces tend to pay less than what you'll get through a carrier promotion.

While selling your phone through eBay can net you a higher return, it can be a hassle. eBay's massive user base means a detailed listing can net you a potentially high price, but you're more likely to run into scammers. If you're willing to do a little legwork to get top dollar, here are some valuable tips for selling a phone through eBay:

Include the full device name in your title. For example, Google Pixel 5 128GB (Unlocked) 6.0" Sorta Sage GA01986-US.

Be completely honest about the condition of your device. If you lie about the condition, you may have to refund the buyer, and you won't get your phone back.

Check the completed listings first. Find the closest matches for your phone and price accordingly.

Provide the original box and accessories if possible.

How to recycle your phone

Recycling is the way to go if your phone is old, destroyed, or has a low trade-in value. Please don't throw it away, as the precious metals are lost. Plus, you'll contribute to the ever-growing problem of e-waste, which grows at around 50 million tons a year. Most services offer nearby drop-off locations or free shipping to make recycling your phone as convenient as possible. Some send shipping labels to facilitate mailing it in. Here are some of the best places to recycle your phone.

Apple

Apple leads the pack in recycling old tech, and the company partners with recyclers around the globe to minimize e-waste. Select your region on the Apple Recycling page, provide a few details, and you're good to go.

Best Buy

If you have a Best Buy store nearby, take your phone in, and they'll recycle it for free. They'll also recycle your charger, but not your case.

Google

Google offers a convenient way to recycle your phone from home. Its partner RGLA sends you a prepaid shipping label, and all you do is pack the phone in a box, attach the label, and mail it.

Call2Recycle

Call2Recycle offers many drop-off options around the U.S. Its location finder helps you find the closest drop-off location. Unlike Best Buy or Google, Call2Recycle is a nonprofit organization that doesn't make any money off your device.

Goodwill

Goodwill isn't just for clothes. You can also recycle smartphones. While the process is relatively similar to other donations, check their website for their full electronics recycling policy.

Donate your phone to help others

Many charities will gladly accept your phone if you're not interested in making money and want to help others. Here are a few nonprofits that take working and broken smartphones.

Cell Phones For Soldiers

Cell Phones For Soldiers is a nonprofit organization that uses the proceeds from your donated phones to purchase international calling cards for active-duty military or to provide emergency funding for veterans. You can drop your phone off at one of their drop-off locations or mail it if you have ten devices or more to trade in.

Medic Mobile

Medic Mobile is a nonprofit dedicated to building healthcare systems for developing regions. To donate a phone, print one of their free shipping labels, pack it in a box, attach the tag, and mail it.

Sell, trade, or recycle your phone. What's best for you?

Until sustainable smartphones hit the mainstream, the best way to reduce e-waste is to hold onto your phone for as long as possible. Even the best trade-in deals won't save you as much money as just holding on to your existing phone for a couple of years. And when you upgrade, try one of the best budget phones instead of a flagship. They last just as long.