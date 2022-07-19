Between the COVID pandemic, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and devastating weather events driven by human-accelerated climate change, we're looking at inflation on steroids all over the world and not-so-quiet talk of a recession. You may be among the many people juggling a tougher budget these days with no room for a new smartphone. So, you might not be surprised, then, to see that new smartphone shipments are trending down for the second quarter in a row.

A new report by Canalys shows how smartphone shipments around the world have done for the last 3 months and it mostly follows the same downward trend that was reported in the first quarter this year after what looked like notable growth in 2021. We're seeing a 9% reduction in overall worldwide shipments compared to Q2 of last year, a similar drop compared to the previous quarter, when analysts concluded shipments dropped between 7% to 9%.

This drop can be attributed mostly to some easing in the supply and demand curves — the chip shortage is finally easing, but protracted logistics issues have made it difficult to move product to consumers who are already paying extra for gas, groceries, and housing.

In terms of actual market share, Samsung comes out on top with 21% of all shipments this quarter, thanks to good volume on its mid-range A-series phones — including the Galaxy A53. It's down three percentage points from last quarter, but it's also three points last year. The drop in Q1 shipments may have indicated to Android OEMs that a focus shift away from the premium sector was needed and it looks like Google's biggest phone maker was able to pivot successfully.

Apple, by contrast, is actually seeing continued success with its iPhone 13 lineup and took a 17% share to claim second place. Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo all dropped compared to last year, though, seeing 14%, 10%, and 9% respectively.

We'll likely see how bad things really are once we get closer to the holiday season, but with the trajectory of everything else going on right now, it doesn't look great.