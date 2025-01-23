Smartphones have become integral parts of our lives, so we want these devices to blend in and be a part of our personality. It makes sense that when new Android phones are getting ready to launch, we are interested in what colors, materials, and finishes will be available. While many still buy the standard black or white phone, others clamor for something different. But why?

I'm in the camp of users who love to see companies offer a range of colors, and generally, I want the vibrant hues we got in the 2010s rather than the pastel options we usually get today. I also love different materials and finishes, like leather and frosted glass. But the question of why comes back up because if you take a minute to look at the phones around you when out and about, you won't see many phones.

Hidden excellence

Painstaking design, covered in silicone

Whether designing a smartphone or sculpting a statue, each requires hours of effort, thought, and skill to create a work of art. While it may seem silly to say a smartphone is a work of art, if you've ever used a poorly designed phone, you'll appreciate how it feels to use a well-designed one. From the curves of the side rails to the feel of the back, so much of the smartphone experience is attributed to its design.

Phone brands understand this and lean into it for a few reasons. One is to convince potential buyers that, whatever the price is, it's usually high. If you buy this hardware, you get a piece of functional art akin to jewelry. Making the price you pay seem worth it. Another reason is to give some kudos to the design team. A lot of money is paid to designers to peer into the future, the past, and what customers want to create a desired piece of hardware.

With so much time and effort going into designing and marketing a phone, do these phone companies not realize that users will likely put a case on it regardless of the design? Yes, they do. Even though the days of plastic phones are mostly behind us, unless you buy a midrange or entry-level device, you can find plastic builds. The idea that a plastic phone can't be premium is a bit silly, especially considering so many people cover up their phones no matter what it's made from.

We all get so interested as new phones approach release to know what colors they will come in that people search out leaks to know what the next phone will look like. Only to search for the best case to cover it up. Sure, phones are expensive, and putting a case on them to help them last as long as possible is the responsible thing. This is likely why many people still have boring black or white phones. It's getting covered up anyway.

Mixed up priorities

Expensive phone, cheap case

There's no denying that smartphones have gotten expensive. We complain about the rising prices of everything but still buy the phones. What I find funny, and I'm guilty of it as well, is after forking over $1,000 for a new phone, we complain about the cost of nice cases to protect and accessorize the phone. Ultimately, we should buy a middle-of-the-road or cheap case to hide our prized possessions.

Well-respected case brands, like Otterbox, Caseology, Thinborne, and others, spend a lot of money to create a case that perfectly fits the contours of a phone. Then, offer premium materials and colors for each one. While you can't buy these cases with couch cushion money, these cases keep your phone safer and best complement the thing you just dropped a lot of cash on.

Adding a case to a phone isn't total blasphemy. I use cases from time to time, but covering up the hard work of a designer with a cheap, plain plastic case doesn't make sense. Cases add protection from drops, make a phone less slippery, and complement your style. I tend to think of phone cases like watch bands or watch faces. They can morph into your mood for the day or plans for the weekend.

Appreciation with complementary accessories

Treat it right

I appreciate a great piece of art, whether it's digital, a painting on the wall, or a phone I hold in my hand. But when it is functional and needs to be available in many situations and environments, like a phone, I want to do my best to take care of it. Sometimes, that means putting a case on it, and that's OK. I try to keep my phone in as good of a condition as possible, but I also enjoy the feel of the metal side rails, the glass or leather back, and the phone's thinness in my hand.

So, while I don't want phone manufacturers to stop experimenting with phone finishes, materials, or colors, I also don't think that such a big deal should be made by it all. With most smartphones having some sort of case or skin on it, the amount of attention given to a phone's design shouldn't be as high. The value of a phone should be decided by what it offers in functionality and durability to ensure that users can get as much for their money as possible, and if it looks great at the same time, it's a bonus.