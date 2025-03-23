I won't be the first to say that smartphone design has become boring, leaving techies like myself craving more innovation and experimentation. Still, there are exceptions. Enthusiast products like the Nothing Phone or the best rugged Android phones come to mind. However, most mainstream phones look and feel the way they did several years ago.

Smartphone design never stopped adapting to trends and expectations. It just does so in more subtle, carefully calculated ways. Still, I don't see anything as wild as the LG Wing materializing anytime soon. However, I am excited to see smartphone design evolve in practical and inspiring ways in the coming years. These are my top six predictions and expectations for the directions in which design trends could go.

6 New form factors: Triple-folding and rollable phones

The next chapter for foldable phones