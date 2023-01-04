Cameras are complex instruments with complicated components that work in concert to create an image. Even though these components (and their specifications) play a critical role in determining the ultimate quality of an image, the only tech spec that gets any lip service in marketing literature is the megapixel count.

But is that enough to make an informed decision when making a smartphone purchase? Are megapixels the final word when it comes to smartphone photography? And what's the best Android phone for smartphone lovers?

Is megapixel count the only relevant metric for smartphone cameras?

No, megapixel count is not the sole factor you should consider when shopping for a phone. Although megapixel counts are important, other variables affect image quality. The hardware, software, and your personal preference determine picture quality. To understand why megapixel count isn't the ultimate arbiter of camera quality, it helps to know how smartphone cameras work, what each part does, and how their performance is quantified.

Light is the most critical thing all cameras need to work. Professional cameras can control how much light they receive by adjusting the aperture (the opening between the internal workings of the camera and the outside world). Still, smartphones mostly don't have that luxury.

Samsung released some flagship phones a few years ago with variable aperture, and Huawei currently has the Mate 50 available with the feature. However, phone manufacturers don't want to use the space or spend the money to put them in their phones. Photo processing can also achieve most of the optical effects produced with a variable aperture. So, there isn't much need until the tech progresses.

Since a variable aperture is mostly out of the question (for now) and because everything about mobile cameras is miniaturized, as much light as possible needs to reach the sensor. Therefore, you want the largest aperture possible. Aperture is measured in f-stops. The smaller the number, the larger the opening.

Source: Wikimedia Commons/Jason Fredin

Another important consideration is the focal length of the camera. To understand focal length, we have to understand the basics of a traditional camera. Light passes through the camera lens, where it is focused to a point before being projected onto film or a sensor. In this setup, the focal length is the distance between the camera's sensor/film and where the light is converged. The lower the focal length (measured in mm), the wider the angle of view. The higher the focal length, the narrower the view and the greater the magnification.

The focal length of a smartphone camera is around 4mm, but that number is meaningless from a photographic point of view. Instead, the focal length of smartphones is given in 35mm equivalent. What focal length would you need on a full-frame camera to achieve the same angle of view? A higher or lower number isn't necessarily better or worse, but most smartphones have at least one camera with a wide angle and a short focal length because most people want to capture as broad a scene as possible with their photos.

The lens is fundamental to the camera's focal length. The lens comprises multiple lenses (called elements) and the lens protector. The job of the lens is to bend and focus the light onto the image sensor. The problem with light is that it doesn't bend a fixed amount. Red light and blue light bend differently.

Smartphone makers use multiple elements and software to compensate for these aberrations and distortions. No lens allows for the perfect transmission of light, so there's always a little loss. The drawback to having more lenses is having less light on the sensor. Where does this light go? It's reflected. These reflections can show up in your photos and videos as lens flare.

The physics behind distortion and reflection are complicated, which is likely why phone makers don't tend to publish information on their lenses with their other camera specs. You'll have to use the camera rather than rely on metrics to determine if it meets your standards.

How important is the camera sensor?

The camera sensor is a piece of hardware that converts raw optical data (light) into electrical information. The sensor's surface is covered with millions of individual photosites that create an electrical signal based on the intensity of light it receives.

The larger the individual photosite (measured in micrometers or μm), the better it captures light. It can reproduce a "truer" value, especially in low-light or dynamic-light situations. The trade-off to larger photosites is that fewer can fit on the image sensor, which is why it's important to have a larger sensor (measured in fractions of an inch). A bigger sensor is almost always better.

Photosites only measure the intensity of light, not its color. To extract color data, image sensors cover each photosite with a color filter (typically a matrix of red, green, and blue). The arrangement of this color filter array is known by the image processor, which applies those colors to the luminance values of each photosite, then uses that information to produce a full-color image.

Most phones use a Bayer color filter that's made up of 50% green, 25% red, and 25% blue filters (RGGB). The preponderance of green is because the human eye is better at seeing green than other colors. Some phones use a filter array that cuts those numbers in half: 25% green, 12.5% red, and 12.5% blue, with the remaining 50% reading unfiltered luminance values (RGBA). This arrangement is good for picking up extra luminance data but at the cost of color data.

Some digital cameras experimented with cyan, magenta, and yellow (CYYM) instead of blue, red, and green because it lets more light into the photosites than RGB filters. This was abandoned because it was difficult for software to reconstruct an accurate image from CMY data.

Huawei made a phone that used the traditional Bayer filter but replaced the green filter with a yellow filter (RYYB) to boost the light collection of its photosites. We liked the phone and its robust night shots, but a yellow tint sometimes showed up in the pictures.

One popular alternative to the Bayer filter is the quad Bayer. It uses the same pattern as the RGGB filter, except each color covers four photosites instead of one. This arrangement is good for low-light photography and helps reduce image noise.

The final piece of the smartphone photography pipeline is the image processor. This is where the red, green, and blue luminance values produced by the sensor are combined into a full-color image. Sensors with an RGGB filter tend to have better final images because the algorithms used to demosaic them have been around longer and are more mature. Other color filters need different algorithms to convert the RAW image into a Snap-worthy photo.

Every OEM has its own pipeline for converting the electrical data generated by the sensor into an image. Given the same RAW image, Samsung, Huawei, Pixel, and iPhone produce different images. No one method is better than another. Some people prefer the Pixel's HDR-heavy processing over the iPhone's more conservative and "natural" look.

So, do megapixels really matter?

Absolutely. We expect to capture a degree of authenticity when we take a photo. In general, we want our photos to be as close to "real" as possible and visible pixelation shatters the illusion. To preserve that illusion of reality, we need to approximate the resolution of the human eye, which, for someone with 20/20 vision, is about 720 pixels per inch as seen from one foot away.

If you want to print your photos in the standard 6-inch by 4-inch photo format, you need a resolution of 4,320 by 2,880 or 12,441,600 pixels, a bit under 12.5 megapixels.

But that raises the question: If 12 megapixels are near the limit of what the average human can see, why does the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra have 108MP? Phones like the S21 Ultra don't produce 12,728 by 8,485 images. Instead, they use a technique called pixel binning, where the phone's software combines the data from a square of adjacent photosites into a "super pixel."

This kind of software magic is what phones with Quad Bayer sensors use to improve performance. Instead of using one photosite to collect color information, it uses a square of four photosites to effectively double the size of the photosite at the cost of final image resolution. Why not just make larger photosites? You could, but binning smaller ones offers advantages that larger sensors can't match, such as better HDR images and zoom capabilities.

Don't forget to save your photos

Now that you're well versed in smartphone camera components, it's time to think about storage. If you're a smartphone shutterbug, don't rely on a single method to save your photos. Google Photos can help you organize and save photos, but you'll want back-ups in case you get locked out of your account. A good Synology NAS is another solid photo storage option but neither it nor your phone are suitable for archiving important memories, as digital storage methods often become unstable after 5 to 10 years.

The Library of Congress provides a good overview of how archive your print and digital media. If you have special needs, most research universities have staff who are experts in digital media archiving that can point you in the right direction.