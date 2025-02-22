The smartphone industry has changed a lot over the past few years. While brands once focused on hardware innovation, from introducing new form factors to better batteries and cameras, most companies have now shifted to packing their phones with software-driven features, mostly AI-powered tools. The biggest and most recent example of this is the Samsung Galaxy S25 series.

But let's be real: smartphone makers are flooding their devices with AI features, and not all of them are actually useful. While brands love to brag about AI features on their phones, only a handful of them truly make a difference in day-to-day use. Here are some AI features that I actually use daily — and that are genuinely worth having.

The AI features covered in this article were used on the Google Pixel 9 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23, and OnePlus 13, though they're available on most flagship Android smartphones.

4 Circle to Search makes looking things up easy

It lets me find info instantly without leaving my screen

First introduced with the Galaxy S24 in 2024, Circle to Search has quickly expanded to more Android phones and become one of my most-used features. It works exactly as it sounds: instead of switching apps or typing out search queries, I can just circle anything on my screen and instantly get results.

This is especially useful on social media — if I come across a pair of shoes, a watch, or any other product I don't recognize, I can simply draw a quick border around it and instantly pull up details (and even shopping links if I'm tempted to buy it).

Close

But it's not just for shopping. Circle to Search also helps break down unfamiliar images or concepts using Google's AI-powered contextual search. Plus, it's a huge time-saver for translations. Rather than copy-pasting text into a translator, I can trigger Circle to Search, select the text, and get instant translations.

Google has also been continuously improving Circle to Search, recently adding song search, making it even more useful. Safe to say, this is one AI tool I genuinely can't go without.

3 Object eraser helps me fix photos instantly

Fixing pictures is easy without paid editing apps

I'm no pro photographer, but I like my photos to look clean, and that's where Object Eraser comes in. It's become one of my go-to AI tools because I no longer need to hide unwanted objects while taking a shot. I know I can easily remove them later with just a few taps.

And the best part is that this feature is completely free. Many Android phones, including OnePlus, have this built-in. And even if yours doesn't, Google Photos offers Magic Eraser for free. Sure, it's not always perfect — sometimes the edges look a bit off — but most of the time, the results are surprisingly clean. Object Eraser has definitely changed how I take and edit photos.

Perfect for quick edits, summaries, and replies

One of the most useful AI features on my phone has to be the AI writing tools. As someone who sends a lot of emails and texts every day, this feature has been incredibly helpful. The ability to proofread my messages, fix small grammatical errors, or even restructure entire sentences has come in really handy. Plus, being able to switch the tone to sound more professional or friendly makes a big difference.

These tools can also generate key pointers or summaries, which helps me sift through long press releases and emails much faster. While some AI features feel unnecessary, AI writing tools are genuinely useful for someone like me who writes a lot.

1 AI-generated wallpapers keep my home screen fresh

I love having unique backgrounds with zero effort

I'm someone who likes changing wallpapers every week or so, but finding new ones is harder than it sounds. While the best wallpaper apps offer tons of options, scrolling through them takes forever. This is where AI-generated wallpapers come in, and it's a feature I've been using a lot on my Samsung Galaxy S23.

This feature allows me to generate a wallpaper that fits my mood or style. Sure, it still needs some work since you can't describe exactly what you want yet, but experimenting with different styles usually gives me the perfect wallpaper. It's a fun, easy way to keep things fresh, and it's available on most mid-range and flagship Google and Samsung phones.

These AI features actually make a real difference to me

There are tons of AI tools out there, and with every new smartphone launch, the list keeps growing. But not all of these features feel useful to me. While there are plenty of Galaxy AI tricks worth trying, these are the ones that genuinely make a difference in my daily use and actually make my phone more helpful.