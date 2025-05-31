Did anyone tell you that watching TV before bed is a terrible idea? They weren't wrong. It is still good advice, but it is somewhat outdated. Pre-dating before OLED and non-smart TVs dominated the market, there wasn't much to do with your TV unless you plugged in a streaming device. But now TVs have evolved beyond just hardware. Smart TVs have software baked in that lets you access a whole list of options, including apps and settings.

Historically, watching TV was considered bad for your eye health and disrupted melatonin production via blue light exposure. Now, modern smart TVs are equipped with blue light filters to help lessen the adverse effects of blue light emissions — a primary contributor to sleeping issues. While it depends on what you do with your smart TV, they can be used to promote better sleeping habits, whether with apps or changing your programming or settings; there's plenty more you can do than just binge on your favorite show.

Why does watching TV before bed disrupt your sleep patterns?

When looking at an improperly filtered screen, you expose yourself to blue light emissions. Blue light can suppress melatonin production, the hormone that regulates sleep. It can also cause you to develop bad habits, enabling you to stay up later and keeping you engaged longer than you should. Even though this is all true, time spent on a smart TV can still bring benefits, which we break down in our list.

Using a smart TV as a sleeping aid may not suit everyone. If it doesn't work for you and disrupts your sleeping schedule more, we advise you to look for alternative solutions that don't involve your smart TV.

6 Using a smart TV can bring comfort

Relax the mind before sleeping