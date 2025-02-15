In an era of rapidly evolving technology, the ideal smart TV should allow you to watch cable channels and act as an entertainment hub, a gateway to streaming services, and a focal point for home automation. That’s every smart TV buyer’s dream. Knowing what to prioritize when shopping for one ensures that you do not overlook important aspects and that your new device meets your lifestyle, budget, and needs.

How do you know what features to look for in a smart TV? What should you prioritize, and where can you compromise? Narrow it down to the features you want, and do not waste time on TVs that do not meet those requirements. To make your TV buying process seamless, I compiled a list of the important features I consider when buying a smart TV.

6 Screen resolution

Higher resolution equals more detail

Source: Sony

A smart TV’s resolution determines the quality of the pictures and videos it delivers. Three main options are available: Full HD or (1080p), 4K, and 8K resolutions. Full HD is okay for smaller TVs and is budget-friendly. However, by today’s standards, it is outdated because there are TVs with better resolutions at almost the same price tag.

4K delivers four times better than the resolution of 1080p. It is the standard for most new smart TVs and offers detailed and sharp images. Also, many affordable smart TV options have the resolution, plus several streaming apps and services have 4K content, allowing you to capitalize on what they offer. While 8K is the best of the three, with better and sharper images, I would not advise you to invest in it yet. The prices are high, and 8K content is limited. So, the best sweet spot is 4K, which offers a great middle ground.

5 Connectivity options

Here, more is better

Source: Amazon

I always look for smart TVs with several wired and wireless connectivity options. For wired options, HDMI and USB ports are important for connecting gaming consoles, sound systems, external storage devices, and other accessories. HDMI 2.1 is the latest version, delivering faster refresh rates and higher resolutions thanks to the enhanced bandwidth.

This is useful for gamers who want to maximize the capabilities of their Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. For wireless connectivity, Wi-Fi 6 is the latest standard, delivering faster internet speeds, while Bluetooth is important for connecting wireless devices like Blu-ray players, external sound systems, headphones, and other peripherals.

4 Refresh rate

The higher, the better

Source: Samsung

Another important factor I consider before buying a smart TV is the refresh rate. This measurement shows how many times an image changes per second. The higher, the better because it reduces motion blur, resulting in sharper and crystal-clear images.

Most HD TVs have a refresh rate of 60Hz, which is good for watching movies and TV shows. For gaming, I look for options with higher refresh rates, like 120Hz and 240Hz. But 120Hz is the sweet spot, as it can handle almost everything I throw at it and is affordable.

3 Smart TV platform or operating system

Intuitive interfaces and apps

Via: SamMobile

A smart TV’s operating system plays an important role in determining the user experience and the apps available. I want a platform that is easy to use, seamless to navigate, and compatible with the apps I often use. For example, I invested heavily in Google products, and the best options are either an Android TV or Google TV. The two options integrate well with Google Assistant and the hundreds of apps on the Google Play Store, including Chromecast built-in.

For Apple users, the best option is a TV with AirPlay 2 support, as it makes it seamless to stream from your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Tizen, which is available on most Samsung smart TVs, has a SmartThings hub, which is convenient if you invested in the Samsung ecosystem. If you own Alexa-powered devices like Echo Dots or Eco shows, purchasing a TV with an OS that integrates well with Alexa, like the LG C3 OLED TV, is a good idea.

2 Display Technology

LED vs. OLED vs. QLED

Source: Samsung

Display technology is at the core of any smart TV. The three main contenders are LED, OLED, and QLED. LED TVs, also known as LCD TVs, offer vibrant colors and decent brightness levels but do not have deep contrast. However, their vibrant colors make them ideal for bright room settings. OLED TVs have better contrast ratios, picture quality, and deeper blacks, making them suitable for darker rooms. But they are slightly more expensive and thicker than LED TVs.

QLED TVs, on the other hand, feature quantum dot technology and have superior color accuracy and broader viewing angles than LED and OLED. They offer perfect blacks, ideal for home theaters, and instant pixel response times for minimizing motion blur. However, they are more expensive than QLED and LED models.

1 Smart features

Do more than just streaming

Source: Apple TV

Streaming services like Disney+ and Netflix, as well as voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, have become standard features of most smart TVs. Some include voice control, app support, home automation, and cloud gaming. These handy features elevate viewing experiences by allowing you to search for content via voice commands, change channels, and adjust the volume without touching a button.

If you have different smart home devices, the right smart TV can be a convenient hub for controlling security cameras, thermostats, and lights. Regarding app support, ensure that the smart TV you buy is compatible with the apps you use often. If you are into cloud gaming, ensure the TV has cloud gaming support, and you can connect gaming consoles via Bluetooth or a receiver.

Choose a smart TV that works for you

Buying the right smart TV can be a complex and overwhelming process if you do not know where to look or what to look for. However, by considering various features such as screen resolution, HDR support, the OS platform, refresh rate, and connectivity options and aligning them with your needs, you can make the process as easy as ABC.