It's day two of Prime Day, so plenty of deals are available for you to grab at a lower price. And with the season changing and temperatures getting cooler, it might be the right time to check out smart home technology, including smart thermostats. If you have an older thermostat, you're probably getting up constantly to change the temperature to fit your needs.

Still, the beauty of a contemporary thermostat is that it integrates perfectly in your home with Wi-Fi and voice controls such as Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Check out these thermostat deals with prices as low as $56 that can make your home comfortable year-round.

Amazon Smart Thermostat

This Echo Show-powered smart thermostat is Alexa-enabled and will program the temperature in your home without you having to lift a finger by updating it to keep you comfortable. But if you want to set the temperature yourself, you can easily do so with the Alexa app. This smart thermostat can also be installed yourself, but you'll want to check to see if you can since this device requires a C-wire or power adapter kit. This is a great low-cost smart device if you're looking for a thermostat that reminds you of the Nest and has an Energy Star certification.

Amazon Smart Thermostat with Echo Pop

This bundle is a smart thermostat and Echo Pop deal that packages everything you need for a functional temperature in your home. The Amazon Smart thermostat uses Echo devices to control the temperature as you desire and can help you save money with an Energy Star certification, meaning your heating and cooling bills could be lowered. The Echo Pop itself is a compact smart speaker with full sound. It's perfect for smaller rooms and spaces and works with additional smart devices, such as smart plugs or lights, with your voice.

Google Nest Thermostat

The Google Nest thermostat is an Alexa-powered smart device you and your family can control anywhere. You can fine-tune your temperature anytime on your phone, laptop, or tablet. This thermostat is also compatible with most homes since it doesn't require a C-wire, depending on the residence, and can be installed in about 30 minutes. Other features that make this thermostat stand out are that it can turn its temperature down when you leave, or you can program a reliable schedule that adjusts to what you want when you leave, and before you come back home. Plus, with Savings Finder, the thermostat will suggest times when you can save some money, too.

Ecobee New Smart Thermostat Enhanced

The Ecobee smart thermostat is compatible with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. The Energy Star is certified and saves about 26% yearly on heating and cooling costs. When you're out and about, it doesn't heat or cool your home by wasting energy, but it will preheat or pre-cool right before you make it home. This device is also easy to install in about 45 minutes, and in a pinch, you can control it with your smartphone, tablet, or Apple Watch.

Smart thermostats are ideal for people ready to experience an easier way to manage heating and cooling without moving from the couch. If you're ready to level up your home, grab one or more of these smart thermostats for you or your family to keep your home as cozy as possible.