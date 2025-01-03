Summary Matter currently lacks support for Wi-Fi smart speakers from Sonos or Bose.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is working to add smart speaker support to Matter.

Legato, a Dutch startup, is leading the group working on this standard.

Matter launched in November 2022, promising to bring sanity to the chaotic world of smart home devices. Since its launch, the open standard has received multiple updates to support more types of devices. Now, the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) plans to add support for "a new streaming speaker device type and related controls" to the standard, enabling you to control your Sonos soundbar from the Nest Hub.

Matter currently lacks support for standalone smart speakers. This limitation means you cannot control your Bose or Sonos speaker using another Matter device.

Technically, while Google's Nest Hub, HomePod, and Amazon's Echo speakers support Matter, you can only use them to manage other Matter-enabled devices. These smart speakers themselves cannot be controlled by other devices. Even the playback controls for TVs and video streaming devices are limited; you can only control the volume and turn the device on/off.

Thankfully, Matter is working on addressing this limitation. Chris LaPré, CTO of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), confirmed to The Verge that it is working to add support for Wi-Fi speakers. This will allow "smart homes to have this ambient information stream to tell you about things that are happening that it knows about, and speakers are a big enabler of that," said the CTO.

Sadly, there might be a long wait before Matter officially supports smart speakers, enabling them to work with other Matter-enabled devices in your ecosystem. LaPré revealed that it is "too early" to confirm the specification's release timeframe.

Smart speaker support in Matter should enable deeper smart home integration

Legato, a Dutch startup, is leading the development of smart speaker support in Matter. Its CEO, Fiede Schillmoeller, teased some of the features the standard could enable. This includes the ability to select the audio source, volume control, and more. This would be possible from any Matter-compatible app or Matter speaker, irrespective of your smart speaker. He is also optimistic about adding smart speakers into smart home scenes, enabling you to integrate them into your automation.

While Matter might work with smart speakers, it would be up to Google, Apple, and Amazon to add support for their devices. They will likely prefer to keep their speakers as Matter controllers instead of certifying them as Matter device types. The latter will enable you to manage them from other devices, including controlling music playback on a HomePod from a Nest Hub or Alexa and vice versa.