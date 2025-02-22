If you're interested in health tracking tech but you don't want to devote one of your wrists full-time to a smartwatch, a smart ring might be up your alley. The market isn't quite as broad as wrist-based fitness trackers, but there are more good smart ring options today than ever. Oura's been around forever, and Samsung's first smart ring landed last year. But there are also options from smaller players that might be right for you, depending on your needs and budget. Here are five smart rings that are worth your money.

5 Amazfit Helio

The Amazfit Helio is hardly the best smart ring out there, but it's an interesting option for some shoppers. The ring only comes in sizes 8, 10, and 12, greatly limiting who has access to it, and it's not especially slim or light. But its heart rate tracking is pretty good, and it can be a good bargain.

The Helio once cost $300, but it got a $100 price cut last fall. It's sometimes available for even less — as of writing, it's $170 from Amazfit's online storefront. Unlike in Oura's subscription-based model, you don't have to pay a monthly fee to use the Helio. Altogether, if the Helio works for you, it's a relatively affordable way to try the smart ring lifestyle.

Amazfit Helio $170 $200 Save $30 The Amazfit Helio's become a better value since it got a price cut and dropped its subscription fee. It's still not the absolute best smart ring out there, but it's an affordable middle-of-the-road option. $170 at Amazfit

4 RingConn Gen 2

The RingConn Gen 2 is a competent premium option. At $299, it undercuts Samsung and Oura's high-end rings. It's also slim and light, comes with a decent companion app, and lasts 10 days or longer on a single charge. In addition to its longer-than-average battery life, the RingConn Gen 2 comes with a portable charging case — not a unique feature, but another advantage over Oura in particular.

Available in sizes 6 to 14, the RingConn Gen 2 is an option for more people than the Amazfit Helio above, which only comes in three sizes. RingConn's latest is pricier than Amazfit's, but neither comes with a subscription fee.

RingConn Gen 2 The RingConn Gen 2 is extremely polished, well-designed, and capable. While being competitively priced, it gets so many things right that other smart rings do not. Its svelte design, long battery life, and extensive health tracking make it an easy recommendation. $299 at RingConn

3 Samsung Galaxy Ring

The Galaxy Ring is a strong first smart ring effort from Samsung. If you're big into Samsung's ecosystem, you'll feel right at home with the Galaxy Ring: its health and fitness data is stored in Samsung Health, the same app that Samsung's Galaxy Watch wearables use.

The Galaxy Ring offers nice hardware; it's really thin and really light. Its outer surface is also concave, which Samsung says should help make it feel more comfortable against your other fingers. It comes with a charging case — Oura's rings don't — and there's no subscription fee. There's a lot to like here.

It's not all sunny, though. The Galaxy Ring costs $400, which is on the high end of what devices like this cost. It's also not a great workout tracker, focusing mainly on counting steps and measuring heart rate. But if you're familiar with Samsung and you mostly want a smart ring to keep tabs on your general movement and sleep patterns, the Galaxy Ring should be high on your list.

2 Oura Ring 4

The Oura Ring 4 is my favorite smart ring right now. The hardware's a bit bulkier than what Samsung offers, and Oura's rings don't come with charging cases. That said, Oura's companion app is great. It's well organized and puts a lot of emphasis on trends over time, which is key to accomplishing long-term health goals. It's also better at tracking exercise than most smart rings are, with automatic tracking for dozens of activities.

There's a $6 monthly subscription fee, but I don't personally mind paying it — Oura tends to add new software features on a regular basis, and even makes them available on older hardware where possible. The Oura Ring 4 starts at $349.

Oura Ring 4 The Oura Ring 4 is Oura's latest smart ring. Its competent app experience, good activity tracking, and Oura's tendency to introduce new features on a regular basis make up the mandatory $6 monthly subscription. $349 at Oura $349 at Amazon $499 at Best Buy

1 Oura Ring Gen 3

The Oura Ring 4 is Oura's latest and greatest smart ring, but the company's previous-gen Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon is still available — and very nearly as good. Oura's newer ring comes with an updated design, comes in a wider range of sizes, lasts a little longer on a charge, and collects health data a little more precicesly. But all of those improvements are a matter of degrees.

The Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon has all the same features as the newer Oura Ring 4, including the new model's enhanced activity tracking — Oura backported it to the Gen 3 right around when the Ring 4 launched. The last-gen Oura Ring is often available for $299 or even $249, which, compared to the newest model at $350 or more, is a great deal.

Oura Ring Gen 3 $249 $299 Save $50 The Oura Ring Gen 3 is Oura's previous smart ring. It's not quite as good as the newer Oura Ring 4, but it's very close. It's also regularly available for $250, which I think is a much better deal than the Ring 4 at $350. $249 at Amazon

Plenty to choose from

The smart ring category is still relatively narrow, but nearly a decade since Oura released its first crowdfunded ring, competition is starting to take off. I still think Oura's rings are the best, especially if you can get a Gen 3 at a good price — but there are decent options starting around $200. There's never been a better time to try the smart ring lifestyle.