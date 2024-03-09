People love smart devices right now; everything from sunglasses to fridges has upgraded counterparts that integrate with other technology to improve the user experience. We can't seem to avoid appliances that want to connect with our reliable Android phones. But while many of these devices are cool, their smart feature lists often aren't very substantial, especially when considering their hefty price tags.

Enter the smart ring, a mobile-compatible band with the appearance of an average ring that can perform the duties of a Fitbit. While the idea is impressive, the smart ring does strike me as innovation for innovation's sake, with insufficient merit to distinguish itself from the average smartwatch. It can be tricky to pin down due to the multitude of alternative builds from different manufacturers; an Oura smart ring's features and functions won't be identical to the upcoming Galaxy ring, for example. But the smart ring as a concept falls short in several ways that irk me.

Smart rings aren't innovative enough

What do they actually bring to the table?

Both smart rings and smartwatches strive to provide quick access to apps related to fitness and well-being, doing their best to be as non-intrusive as possible while tracking your progress. The first issue is glaringly obvious: the smart ring needs to be more innovative to warrant a distinction. A smartwatch provides just as much utility and convenience with a versatile touch interface and more applications. What's the point of having a ring that does less? Some smart rings employ gesture commands, allowing the user to make inputs on connected devices with a flick of the finger, like skipping a song or answering a call. However, motion controls are a risky selling point, with a high bar to clear in terms of elegance and application, and seldom as accessible as the traditional touch interfaces exploited by smartwatches.

The ring style also creates a few problems. For starters, rings need to be sized precisely to the wearer's finger, unlike a smartwatch that has an adjustable strap. The small size of smart rings also makes them easier to lose and even damage; the high-contact finger placement is not ideal when dealing with luxury electronics. (The wrist is a more neutral position that incurs less risk.) Also, a smart ring's reduced scope makes me question its classification; the whole point of smart devices is to increase the number of features that can be exploited through interaction with other technology, not decrease them.

Any possible upsides to smart rings?

There is some potential

To be fair, smart rings do implement a better charging method; a small portable dock with a USB-C port. This setup has superior utility when compared to smartwatches' magnetic charging cable; smartwatch chargers could learn a thing or two from smart rings. There is also the benefit of long battery life, with these tiny smart rings being capable of staying on for up to a week. This sounds very impressive, but this reflects the reduction in complexity that smart rings represent, if you ask me. Smartwatches more than compensate for their battery life with superior application.

Smart rings also hold genuinely well-designed and useful applications for casual health monitoring, passively tracking things like your heart rate that can be reviewed on an Android app. A natural selling point is the device's discreet wear, although I don't personally find rings easy to ignore. Given that certain smart rings can track stress levels and blood oxygen, further development could potentially offer some great medical applications for those with heart conditions or diabetes.

Are smart rings inferior by design?

Or just middling in their current state?

Close

Smart rings as a concept are very impressive, but none of what I am seeing outstrips a superior Samsung smartwatch. However, it's more flattering to look upon the smart ring as a peripheral to your Android or iOS smartphone, as opposed to a stand-alone device. And a device that quietly monitors your health is appealing, albeit in a fairly uninspired way. But I still don't get why anyone prefers smart rings, and unless they show off an innovation that makes them stand out, I doubt this will change any time soon.

Although I do like the idea of having one for each finger that does something different, like an Android infinity gauntlet. That sounds pretty cool and is the future I'd like to live in.