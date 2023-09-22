Fitness trackers have become an integral part of everyday life, and smart rings are the latest addition. The first one to emerge was McLear's RingPay in 2013. Since then, the rings have struggled to go mainstream because of technological constraints and competition with larger wearables. Many critics consider them to be downsized versions of smartwatches that don't offer anything groundbreaking. With Apple, Samsung, and other tech giants locking into their potential, there may still be time for smart rings to gain popularity.

Like their watch counterparts, smart rings have many uses that aren't tied to a mini display. They monitor your health metrics discreetly, and you can view the data on your phone. You can also control home devices with gestures and make contactless payments. If you're considering buying them or are curious, here's what you need to know about smart rings.

What are smart rings?

Smart rings are electronic bands that you wear on your fingers. They resemble traditional rings, but they have sensors and combine Bluetooth with Near-Field Communication (NFC) technology. The sensors on the ring read your body and collect information about health and activity. For example, your pulse and walking steps. Depending on the manufacturer, your ring may feature any or a combination of the following types:

Photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor: It emits LED lights on the skin, and photodetectors within it analyze the reflection for blood volume variations and changes in heart rate.

It emits LED lights on the skin, and photodetectors within it analyze the reflection for blood volume variations and changes in heart rate. Accelerometer sensor: It records body movement, including walking steps, covered distance, and burned calories.

It records body movement, including walking steps, covered distance, and burned calories. Gyroscope sensor: It works with the accelerometer to analyze your body's orientation and detect movement accurately.

It works with the accelerometer to analyze your body's orientation and detect movement accurately. Electrodermal Activity (EDA) sensor: It monitors sweat production in your finger to determine stress levels and emotional state.

It monitors sweat production in your finger to determine stress levels and emotional state. Peripheral Oxygen Saturation (SpO2) sensor: It measures the amount of oxygen in your blood.

It measures the amount of oxygen in your blood. NTC thermistor sensor: It tracks changes in your body temperature.

Unlike watch wearables, where you receive feedback on a small screen, smart rings don't have one because of their compact size. You'll pair them with your smartphone or tablet to view the data. Typically, they have a proprietary app that's OS-specific or offers cross-platform support. It provides menus for managing notifications, adding your IDs, and making other customizations. A digital wallet also exists for linking the ring to a bank card or other payment methods and topping up.

You'll connect your device and the smart ring with Bluetooth to synchronize data. Some rings support connection with Google Fit and Apple Health so that you can transfer existing information. NFC chips in the smart rings allow them to communicate with other devices over short distances. You can use your wearable as an authentication key, remote control for intelligent appliances, and payment method in supported locations.

What can smart rings do?

A smart ring's uses vary across different models and brands. If you don't see any of the mentioned features, the manufacturer hasn't provided them. It's important to check the product specifications before making a purchase. Here are some examples of what you can use them for:

Track health: Sensors collect data about your heart rate, blood pressure, walking steps, sleep patterns, and other information.

Sensors collect data about your heart rate, blood pressure, walking steps, sleep patterns, and other information. Contactless payment: You can link your ring with bank accounts or cards. When shopping at physical stores, hover your hand on the POS machine to make a payment. When making payments from a phone or tablet, tap the phone's back against the ring.

You can link your ring with bank accounts or cards. When shopping at physical stores, hover your hand on the POS machine to make a payment. When making payments from a phone or tablet, tap the phone's back against the ring. Smart Home control: Use your ring as a key to open doors, adjust thermostats, and turn off the lights with quick hand motions.

Use your ring as a key to open doors, adjust thermostats, and turn off the lights with quick hand motions. Identification: Use your smart ring as a Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) sign-in method for online accounts. You can also use it as an access badge at your workplace, transit gates, and other buildings.

Use your smart ring as a Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) sign-in method for online accounts. You can also use it as an access badge at your workplace, transit gates, and other buildings. Receive notifications: Smart rings vibrate when calls or texts come in. The Blinq smart ring and other models light up in different colors.

Smart rings vibrate when calls or texts come in. The Blinq smart ring and other models light up in different colors. Mobile security: Add your smart ring to your phone or tablet's trusted devices and use it to unlock the device without passwords, patterns, or PINs.

Add your smart ring to your phone or tablet's trusted devices and use it to unlock the device without passwords, patterns, or PINs. Music playback: Play songs, skip them, adjust the volume, and do more with buttons.

The advantages of smart rings

The most apparent benefit of using a smart ring is portability. Their design combines traditional rings and modern technology to help you make a fashion statement and secretly control your affairs. Your phone doesn't have to be nearby, as they work without it. You only need it to view the data the ring collected.

Smart rings are also great companions for the health conscious. They're not doing anything smartwatches haven't, but you can go to sleep wearing one without the weight and discomfort. Their prolonged contact with your body allows for better data collection and accuracy, keeping you alert for irregularities. Coupled with their compact size is a small battery that doesn't require much power to function.

The McLear RingPay and others don't require any charging as they're strictly for contactless payments and rely on magnetic field induction. When you hold them close to payment terminals, they release a current, establish a connection with the machines, and instantly complete the transaction with your stored payment details on the app.

Rechargeable models like the Oura rings have a capacity range of 15mAh to 22mAh. It's small compared to larger devices, but the batteries last up to one week on a full charge. Because they have no screens, there's nothing to obsess over. Your screen time reduces significantly as you can receive notifications and call alerts while doing chores.

You may have concerns about allergies, which many manufacturers have considered in smart ring production. With traditional rings, your worst nightmare is buying cheap nickel, silver, or gold jewelry and developing a rash. However, most brands make smart models with different non-corrosive and hypoallergenic materials, such as Zirconia ceramics and Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) coating.

Water damage is almost non-existent as the Oura Ring 3 and more versions can survive 100-meter depths. For avid swimmers or divers, it's the ideal choice. On the other hand, the ArcX Smart Ring can only manage light rain showers, so water resistance is something you want to consider carefully before buying a smart ring.

What are the disadvantages of smart rings?

Smart rings don't have a screen, and you can't do anything with them alone. They're best used as a complementary device to your phone. Also, their small sizes mean small batteries with limited capacity. With prolonged use and continuous charge cycles, they degrade and require replacement quicker than bigger wearables.

Fitting is another issue, as the ring matches your finger. You don't want it to be too tight or loose, which is hard to determine when ordering online. Typically, companies offer to send you sizing kits before purchase. Once you return it, they choose a size for you and ship it. The process is long, and there's no guarantee that the ring is a perfect fit. Also, not all companies offer these kits, especially in regions where smart rings aren't popular.

Say "I do" to smart rings

Smart rings are worth buying if you want a simple alternative to smartwatches. But the decision ultimately rests on your lifestyle. The ring wearables are purpose-specific and cut down numerous features from the smartwatches that could be distracting. For example, the mini display and barometer sensor for predicting the weather. Some may only monitor health data, while others act as a payment method or combine multiple functionalities.

You may be tempted to depend on your smart ring completely. Although many manufacturers claim accuracy in heart rate measurements, wearables aren't medical devices. Getting accurate PPG readings is hard, and an unstable Bluetooth connection creates inconsistencies. Eventually, you'll make a trip to the doctor's office for a proper checkup.