As pet owners, we want the best for our companions. Between making sure they're fed, safe, and happy, it's easy to feel overwhelmed. However, advancements in smart home devices, cellular technology, and artificial intelligence have made it easier to look after them. Let's explore some of the latest tech solutions.

8 Smart feeders and fountains for fresh water and precise portions

Consistent feeding schedules keep your pet healthy. Knowing when their next meal is gives them a sense of security. Smart pet feeders automate the feeding process. They dispense precise portions at scheduled intervals, preventing overfeeding or underfeeding.

Some models feature voice recording. Calling your pet to the feeder comforts them when you are away. Hydration is equally important. Pets prefer flowing water to still bowls. Fountains supply fresh, flowing water. Their multi-stage filtration systems remove hair, odors, and harmful impurities.

7 Smart thermostats regulate temperature for sensitive pets

Animals are more sensitive to heat and cold. Sensitive pets, like reptiles, rely on external heat sources to regulate their body temperature. Small mammals like rabbits and guinea pigs are prone to heat stress, and tropical fish rely on stable water temperatures to stay healthy.

Smart thermostats guarantee precise temperature control through programmable settings. Plus, a thermostat with multi-zone control can regulate temperatures in specific rooms if you own multiple pets with different needs.

6 Air purifiers keep pet homes allergen-free

Air purifiers remove pet hair, dander, and odors. High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters capture 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including pet dander and hair.

They are most useful during shedding seasons or after grooming. Air purifiers with activated carbon filters also remove pet odors by absorbing and breaking down odor-causing molecules. Air purifiers keep your house fresh, no matter how many pets you have.

5 Watch your pets anytime from anywhere with security cameras

Cameras let you monitor your pets while you're away. Footage helps identify triggers, observe interactions, and ensure sitters treat pets properly. Security cameras with two-way audio let you issue commands and reinforce positive behavior in real time.

You can calm your dog's barking or ease your pet's separation anxiety. Outdoor cameras with AI motion detection alert you if your dog digs under the fence or if a wild animal enters the yard.

4 Smart litter boxes simplify cat hygiene

Smart litter boxes automate daily scooping. This means more time for you and less mess to deal with. They are especially useful in multi-cat households where litter boxes fill up quickly. Cats don't like a dirty litter box. After all, who likes a messy bathroom?

These devices scoop waste into a sealed compartment after each use. Premium models feature sensors that track your cat's bathroom habits, such as frequency, weight, and waste volume. This data identifies early signs of health issues like urinary infections or kidney disease.

3 Robot vacuums keep pet hair under control

Pet hair piling up on floors and furniture is a headache every pet owner knows all too well. Smart vacuums handle this problem with powerful suction and HEPA filters to keep things clean and allergen-free. You can set customizable vacuuming schedules that fit your routine and avoid disturbing your pet's nap.

Traditional vacuums are loud and a common source of stress for pets, but smart vacuums are designed for quiet operation. The newer models have "pet modes" to minimize noise. They also vacuum and mop in one go, perfect for cleaning muddy paw prints or spilled water near bowls.

2 Track health and location with pet trackers

Trackers are perfect for pets that love to roam and explore. They rely on cellular or satellite GPS to deliver precise, real-time tracking. Smart tags like Apple AirTags are cheaper and easy to use. However, due to their limited range and updating, they work best for indoor or close-range monitoring.

You can set up geofencing boundaries, and trackers notify you instantly if your pet leaves the safe zone. Trackers are lightweight, durable, and easy to mount on collars, so pets can move freely without discomfort. Many models are waterproof and hold up in rain, splashes, or an unexpected dip. Advanced trackers also track health metrics like activity levels and sleep patterns.

1 Safe and convenient entry with smart pet doors

Pets love rolling in the grass and living their best lives under the sun. But when it's time to head inside, you don't want to play guard for the entire neighborhood's wildlife. Conventional pet doors are a liability. These doors open whenever the flap is pushed by your pet, a neighbor's pet, a wild animal, or a curious toddler.

On top of that, they often fail to seal and let heat and cold flow freely. An electronic pet door locks automatically and only unlocks when it identifies your pet. Depending on the model, it uses a sensor in your pet's collar or recognizes their microchip.

Advanced pet care with AI and automation

Interconnected systems make life easier for you and your pets, and this reality is closer than ever. Create advanced automations with Gemini and other AI chatbots for your home. Picture smart devices working together: an automatic feeder serves meals on time, and five minutes after the feeder activates, the robot vacuum cleans the area.