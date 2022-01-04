Smart home gear can be pretty fun, especially if you're decking out every room in the house with RGB lighting and wireless speakers. It's also a great way to boost your security, with cameras and smart locks scattered around the outside of your home. Of course, all of those gadgets lining the sides of the front door can be pretty finicky. Like some sort of smart home Voltron, Masonite has found a way to combine all of those essential tools into a fully functional door.

Announced at CES 2022 , Masonite's M-Pwr is an all-new smart door that combines power, lights, a video doorbell from Ring, and a Yale smart lock into a single unit. Smart lighting illuminates the front doorstep as you approach to prevent tripping or stumbling around at night. The built-in Ring doorbell takes the place of a separate unit you'd have to buy from Amazon, offering all of the usual features without the need for an additional battery. Likewise, Yale's smart lock is directly integrated above the handle, complete with a keypad for keyless entry.

All of this is backed up with a power supply capable of keeping the door charged for up to 24 hours in the event of an outage. It's an important addition that many smart home manufacturers avoid, and it's good to see it offered here. In a world where power outages can routinely last for hours at a time, knowing your front door won't completely seize up and stop working is essential.

Of course, none of this matters if the M-Pwr itself isn't a quality door. Masonite manufactures it out of weather-resistant fiberglass, with plans to offer it in several different styles and colors. It's unclear when you might be able to get your hands on one — the company says it's currently offered through a construction company in Charlotte, North Carolina, with plans to partner with more builders this year. Masonite didn't provide pricing today, but you can expect it to be an expensive addition should it ever be made available at retailers.

