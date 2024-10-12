Of all the apps you can install on your new Android phone, a solid app launcher can be the biggest transformation in your user experience, unlocking depths of customization most OEM-provided solutions are only starting to fathom. Talk to any enthusiast who's watched the launcher scene, and they may point you to older, reliable options like Nova Launcher and Smart Launcher as a good starting point.

Smart Launcher is around 12 years old, and that's a long time to keep a passion project up and running. We blocked some quality time with the app's creator, Vincenzo Colucci, to understand his perspective on what it takes to stay relevant as an older Android launcher, especially since the app segment is more competitive now.

How Flower Launcher bloomed into Smart Launcher

A college project that became so much more

Before diving into the deep end, I took a moment to understand Vincenzo's origins and where the idea for a launcher app came from more than a decade ago. "Before Smart Launcher, I experimented with other apps. One of them was to create drum loops when I was practicing guitar. Another was to share expenses with my flatmates. At the time, Android was still developing, so there was a lot of room to create something new," he told me excitedly.

We like to think apps are born out of necessity, but "When I started working on Smart Launcher, I wasn't an app developer. I was just a student of computer science in Bologna, Italy. For my thesis, I wanted to do something that wasn't just a way to pass the exam," he said. There began the quest to make a launcher app with a cool but clever UI.

The initial idea was to "automatize launchers for users," so apps were automatically categorized in the drawer from the get-go. "In the first version of Smart Launcher, widgets weren't even supported. The home screen contained just the icons, and we later added a side panel dedicated to widgets," Vincenzo said.

A new user experience comes from those we are familiar with, and Vincenzo also sought inspiration from the UIs he liked. "I created the UI simply based on what I liked about others I had used in the past. I was a Linux user, and I really liked to switch between desktop environments. I also found inspiration in consoles from the time, especially Sony's PlayStation Portable (PSP), which was very futuristic."

Vincenzo initially named his creation Flower Launcher because of a UI element. "Because apps were arranged radially, like the petals of a flower. The option is still available in Smart Launcher settings" and seems to have inspired more recent creations like Nothing OS. As for the why, he continued, "It is harder to arrange icons in a grid if you don't have an exact match for the number of columns on your grid."

Vincenzo published Flower Launcher on the Play Store with tempered expectations. "I expected it to get a few thousand downloads. I had another project at the time, an Android game, that was bringing me constant revenue." So, at the time, it didn't matter if the app succeeded. However, "Flower Launcher got a lot of downloads, and at a certain point, it became my main project."

Subsequently, Vincenzo felt the project needed more hands on deck. "At this point, I realized I was not good at design, so I involved my friend Giovanni Piemontese. He is still the designer of the project. Then I got another friend, Emilio Vitulano, on the server side and for app development. For a long time, maybe five to six years, it was just the three of us," he reminisced.

The mystery of Smart Launcher 3

Why is it still on the Play Store?

You might have noticed an older version of Smart Launcher floating around on the Play Store, so I sought clarification, revealing Vincenzo's unwavering commitment to delivering value for users. He explained, "Smart Launcher 3 was last updated in 2015 or 2016, I think. In the early days, Smart Launcher 3 and Pro were separate apps. It was quite a pain to switch from the free to the pro version," he said, talking about the complexity of developing two apps concurrently.

"At a certain point, we introduced in-app purchases, and suddenly Smart Launcher 3 users could upgrade to Pro easily, but both were still separate apps, and that created a lot of confusion among users."

"Our goal is that you keep access to what you paid for."

"We had to stop updating 3 Pro at some point, but people had paid for it," Vincenzo added. He believed it would be a disservice to these paying customers if the app was pulled offline. "Our goal is that you keep access to what you paid for," he said. Today, Smart Launcher 3 is an unlock key for the Pro key for Smart Launcher 5, which came in 2018. Vincenzo told me it took around two years to develop, and it packed exciting features such as a new UI, the grid layout, and the Ambient theme years before Google's Material You.

Fully modular code has significant advantages

All while staying independent of AOSP

Switching to version 5 also pushed Vincenzo and the team to create a more formalized, robust code architecture for the app. Telling me about it, he said, "We work with some phone manufacturers. There's the app on the Play Store, and there are many modules behind it. We've started developing Smart Launcher in a way that makes it modular. Today, we can create different versions of the app by changing up the modules in a very short time."

"This modularity saves them (partner businesses) hundreds of thousands of dollars," he added, referring to the costs associated with developing and testing apps. Such partnerships also help keep Smart Launcher alive.

Vincenzo highlighted another benefit for smartphone OEMs and other companies looking to partner with launcher devs. "Nothing prevents us from building two different versions of the launcher. Another advantage of modularity is that both versions would be updated at the same time."

I was eager to know if this meant we would see Smart Launcher as the default launcher app for a major device OEM, to which Vincenzo replied, "I think I speak for every launcher dev when I say that's our dream. Being the stock launcher for a big manufacturer would be quite an achievement." However, he didn't say something like that was in the works.

The Smart Launcher code is independent of AOSP. This means changes to Google's Launcher3 code don't impact Vincenzo's app directly. "For apps linked to AOSP, you get features for free if the AOSP launcher is updated," Vincenzo said. That's unlike most other launchers you see on the Play Store and is among the key reasons Smart Launcher could implement unique features like freely resizable widgets.

"We started with the freely resizable widget and later added the option for grid snapping since it is useful when you have a lot of icons. By the way, overlapping widgets are supported, and we also introduced blur widgets recently," Vincenzo added humbly.

Independence doesn't equal immunity from Google's restrictions

Uniting for change could help matters

Having a robust and independent codebase gives Vincenzo's team the luxury of choosing features to implement. "Android 15's Private Space is cool, and I loved the concept, but Smart Launcher has something similar called Hidden Apps." However, the subject of new Android releases touched a nerve as well. "I hate it when a new version of Android comes out because you suddenly feel the urge to implement those (new) features. Secondly, every new version of Android introduces new restrictions."

Using recent limitations on wallpaper access, Vincenzo continued, "New restrictions are often understandable, but they often force us to remove features from Smart Launcher. Something that impacted us greatly is wallpaper access. In the past, every app could access your wallpaper. Ambient theme for Smart Launcher analyzes your wallpaper using a proprietary algorithm and determines what the launcher's colors should look like. But at some point, Google restricted access to the wallpaper and did the analysis for you, giving just a few colors to choose from-(for theming). That's not something that works for us." Emphatically, he reiterated, "Google's just saying, 'I know you don't need it.'"

"'If Pixel Launcher doesn't need it, you shouldn't need it' is a very poor argument."

Such changes create far-reaching complications even for new additions to Smart Launcher. "Now we are developing a blurred UI, and it works based on wallpaper analysis. Because of restrictions like this, we had to find a complex workaround where you screenshot your wallpaper so Smart Launcher can see it. But then Google restricted access to the media library, so now we need a special permission to access this screenshot. There's room for user error, too, like when they don't grant the app access to the correct image. It makes everything fail. I'm all for user privacy, but permissions should leave the choice to the user. Creating restrictions based on the type of the app doesn't make sense. 'If Pixel Launcher doesn't need it (wallpaper access), you shouldn't need it' is a very poor argument," he summarized.

Vincenzo's frustration is evident and shared across the custom launcher community. Other historical examples include limited or missing support for gesture navigation when using third-party launcher apps and limited access to the Google Discover API. However, the Smart Launcher team hopes to stir change.

"In October, there's a Google event for the first time in Milan, Italy. The idea is to meet Googlers there and discuss the problems of launcher developers. However, you need evidence it is a larger issue." So, a form is circulating in the community of people who use and create launcher apps to gather their experience.

Vincenzo also said, "Launchers are one of the things separating Android from iOS, making them a great resource. We lose every time Android is updated with a new restriction, and we win every time customization gets better and more accessible. We are bringing the data to Google to work together," he added confidently.

Exciting times ahead for Smart Launcher

Vincenzo's thoughts on AI in launchers

Source: /u/ginlemon/Reddit

Shifting towards more optimistic subjects, I asked Vincenzo what he thinks AI could do for launchers. "Of course, we did some experiments during the years. I'm not saying AI cannot work, but in its current state, it is not as powerful or useful as you want to believe." Explaining further, he said, "A launcher is like a home to the user, and we operate a lot on muscle memory. We don't like it if our things are moved around in our home."

As for upcoming features users can look forward to, Smart Launcher should soon support Android 15 smarts like app archiving and more customization in widgets. "In the next few months we will release a version of Smart Launcher where widgets can be transparent and have a blurred background, which makes for unique home screen designs. We are also working on a new panel which will replace the Microsoft feed. It will be a fully customizable RSS. Feeds aren't usually easy to work with, but we hope to create a new implementation so users can add their own news sources," Vincenzo added.

You can stay connected with the Smart Launcher developers on their subreddit, but the latest app builds are pushed to Telegram. The future holds exciting changes, and Vincenzo's app is a testament to how innovation never stops. We hope liaison efforts with Google benefit the Android customization scene and apps like Smart Launcher continue to thrive.