Black Friday is always a great opportunity to find killer smart home deals, and Amazon usually leads the way with massive savings on everything made to intelligently spruce up your home.
Similar to what I did in my roundup of Black Friday deals that've never been cheaper at Amazon, I've now curated this list containing smart home products enjoying the cheapest price in Amazon's pricing history. You can always double check by using the CamelCamelCamel tool, something we all lean on during these major sales events.
I've included links to other retailers offering similar pricing where applicable, but in most cases it's Amazon holding strong with the best prices anywhere. This list of deals should help you land some new smart home items, and you'll have peace-of-mind knowing that you didn't miss out on a better price in the past.
Top Smart Home Deals
Confirmed lowest prices ever at Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023)$40 $60 Save $20
The previous low for Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K was $45, but that's been surpassed by $5 for this Black Friday. It's an easy way to add 4K streaming smarts to any TV with an HDMI port. It has twice as much storage space as the first-gen model, and it's been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E compatibility for a faster and more stable internet connection.
Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)$105 $150 Save $45
The third-gen Echo Show 8 has only been on the market since October, but it's already 30% off at both Amazon and Best Buy. This is the best price we've ever seen on the new centerpiece to your Alexa-powered smart home. The new model has better audio, faster processor, and edge-to-edge glass covering the screen for a more modern look.
eero Pro mesh WiFi router$70 $160 Save $90
Amazon's eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router has dropped to about $120 in the past, but we've never seen it at its current $70 price. If you're not interested in Wi-Fi 6/E, this is an affordable way to get started on your mesh Wi-Fi network. Add a few eero extenders, and you'll eliminate the dead spots in your home network.
Amazon Echo Show 15$185 $280 Save $95
Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen)$55 $130 Save $75
Blink Outdoor 4 Floodlight Camera$80 $160 Save $80
Wyze Cam Pan v3$30 $40 Save $10
Kasa Smart Indoor Pan-Tilt Security Camera
Tick the coupon box at Amazon for full discount$26 $35 Save $9
Kasa Smart Plug Mini$35 $50 Save $15
Kasa Smart Light Switch HS200P3$30 $45 Save $15
TP-Link Kasa KP303 Smart Strip$21 $30 Save $9
Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug$13 $17 Save $4
Kasa Smart Plug KP200 In-Wall Outlet$17 $30 Save $13
Kasa Smart LED Light Strip$17 $25 Save $8
Kasa KL125P2 Smart Bulb 2-Pack$14 $25 Save $11
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum$159 $275 Save $116
eufy Clean RoboVac G30 Hybrid SES$290 $430 Save $140