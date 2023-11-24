Black Friday is always a great opportunity to find killer smart home deals, and Amazon usually leads the way with massive savings on everything made to intelligently spruce up your home.

Similar to what I did in my roundup of Black Friday deals that've never been cheaper at Amazon, I've now curated this list containing smart home products enjoying the cheapest price in Amazon's pricing history. You can always double check by using the CamelCamelCamel tool, something we all lean on during these major sales events.

I've included links to other retailers offering similar pricing where applicable, but in most cases it's Amazon holding strong with the best prices anywhere. This list of deals should help you land some new smart home items, and you'll have peace-of-mind knowing that you didn't miss out on a better price in the past.

Top Smart Home Deals

Confirmed lowest prices ever at Amazon