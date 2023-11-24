Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Black Friday is always a great opportunity to find killer smart home deals, and Amazon usually leads the way with massive savings on everything made to intelligently spruce up your home.

Similar to what I did in my roundup of Black Friday deals that've never been cheaper at Amazon, I've now curated this list containing smart home products enjoying the cheapest price in Amazon's pricing history. You can always double check by using the CamelCamelCamel tool, something we all lean on during these major sales events.

I've included links to other retailers offering similar pricing where applicable, but in most cases it's Amazon holding strong with the best prices anywhere. This list of deals should help you land some new smart home items, and you'll have peace-of-mind knowing that you didn't miss out on a better price in the past.

Top Smart Home Deals

Confirmed lowest prices ever at Amazon

  • The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023)
    Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen, 2023)
    $40 $60 Save $20

    The previous low for Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K was $45, but that's been surpassed by $5 for this Black Friday. It's an easy way to add 4K streaming smarts to any TV with an HDMI port. It has twice as much storage space as the first-gen model, and it's been upgraded to Wi-Fi 6E compatibility for a faster and more stable internet connection.

    $40 at Amazon $40 at Best Buy
  • amazon echo show 8 on a white background
    Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)
    $105 $150 Save $45

    The third-gen Echo Show 8 has only been on the market since October, but it's already 30% off at both Amazon and Best Buy. This is the best price we've ever seen on the new centerpiece to your Alexa-powered smart home. The new model has better audio, faster processor, and edge-to-edge glass covering the screen for a more modern look.

    $105 at Amazon $105 at Best Buy
  • amazon-eero-pro-wifi-router-01
    eero Pro mesh WiFi router
    $70 $160 Save $90

    Amazon's eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router has dropped to about $120 in the past, but we've never seen it at its current $70 price. If you're not interested in Wi-Fi 6/E, this is an affordable way to get started on your mesh Wi-Fi network. Add a few eero extenders, and you'll eliminate the dead spots in your home network.

    $70 at Amazon