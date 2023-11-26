Amazon Echo Dot (2022) with TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb $23 $73 Save $50 The 2022 Amazon Echo Dot paired with a TPLink smart Wi-Fi-controlled bulb makes for the perfect starter kit for a smart home. Snag this pair for just $23 after a $50 Cyber Monday discount on the $73 list price. $23 at Amazon

Diving into the confusing landscape of smart home devices can be challenging if you haven’t played around with automations and voice commands before. With Matter support steadily permeating through the industry, now’s a great time to get started with a simple setup comparing an Alexa-enabled Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and a TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi-controlled smart bulb.

The combo usually retails for $73, but you can save a whopping $50 on that price this Cyber Monday, dropping to just $23. That’s a low price to pay, considering you’re getting a feature-loaded smart speaker which delivers rich, powerful sound without hogging space on your mantle. If you already have a few Alexa-enabled smart speakers, this deal could be just what you need to add one more speaker to the grid, with a smart bulb thrown in literally for free.

What makes this Echo Dot combo a good deal?

The Amazon Echo Dot 5th gen is a stellar speaker and a significant step up from older models. Noteworthy changes include the tap gesture functionality and a few upgrades within the fabric orb, significantly enhancing sound quality. Compared to the fourth generation, this new model lacks a 3.5 mm Aux in-out port, limiting compatibility with home theater setups if you were hoping to smartify those. Otherwise, the speaker caters to all your audio needs, ranging from streaming Spotify and Amazon Music to answering questions about the weather and controlling your smart home gadgets.

Usually, Amazon sells the $50 Echo Dot for around $23, but Cyber Monday discounts have brought bundle deals to the same price, making them a no-brainer. The bundled bulb in question costs $17 if purchased separately. It promises 1000 lumens of brightness equivalent to a 60W bulb, while giving you every imaginable mode of control. You can dim the lights using the connected app or a simple voice command to an Alexa speaker. The bulb can also work in sync with other lights and turn on or off automatically according to a predefined schedule.

If you would rather get a trendier speaker in an attractive color, Amazon is also offering similar discounts on the Echo Pop speaker. It is smaller and cheaper, making it better suited for small spaces. However, it has all the Alexa features of the costlier 5th gen Echo Dot. Amazon is selling the Echo Pop bundled with the same TP-Link smart bulb for just $18 instead of the usual $62, which is itself $22 cheaper than buying the items separately. This means you net a whopping 71% discount on this combo.

Such pricing easily catapults these combos into the best Cyber Monday deals under $25. However, if you’re already neck deep in home automation smarts, perhaps check out the best smart home sensors to kick things up a notch.