Smart home tech has come a long way, and there are smart home devices for almost everything. Whether you want to create an automated smart home or purchase a basic smart camera to keep your home safe, there are options available across price ranges. However, the plethora of options can be a double-edged sword, and purchasing a gadget based on its price tag is often tempting. While you can get lucky with budget-friendly tech, certain smart home devices are not worth it, no matter how cheap.

They’re inexpensive for a reason

Buying smart home gadgets from well-known brands is a safe bet, given that you’re assured of top-notch quality and security. The only downside is that you might pay more for these products. Many people purchase older models to save money on these gadgets, but that comes with risks.

Even though outdated gadgets are sold by legit companies, they pose a risk in terms of security and functionality. These gadgets, being several years old, are unlikely to receive software and security updates for long. Before you know it, the company might discontinue support to focus on a newer line of products. What does this mean for you? You’re left with an obsolete device that’s not worth much. Avoid buying such products unless you plan to update your smart home tech frequently.

5 Devices from unknown brands

There’s no way to tell if they’re reliable

Many smart home devices are available from all kinds of companies. The more popular ones (usually sold by big brands) have thousands of customer ratings and reviews. You can’t go wrong with these products. However, it’s also not hard to come across devices from unknown brands that, on first impression, seem impressive. Many times, these devices have a lower price tag than well-known alternatives.

While you can get lucky with affordable tech, it’s usually best to steer clear of these no-name products. You can’t tell how long these products might last or if they might perform as expected. If you’re unsure whether a smart home brand is legit, research the company. Check if the company sells on other platforms, has a dedicated website, and its products have multiple positive reviews. If you can’t find the brand’s products anywhere else, that’s a huge red flag.

4 Smart home gadgets from international online stores

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is

With rising prices, more people shop via international marketplaces. These websites boast an eclectic range of products at affordable prices. While purchasing the odd home decor item from one of these sites is harmless, it’s best to exercise caution when buying smart home gadgets.

When you purchase smart tech (or any tech), you want it to last and function reliably for at least a few years. You can purchase these gadgets at low prices because they are often made as cheaply as possible. Additionally, you’re unlikely to get exactly what you see online. Whether it’s missing features, incompatibility with your existing smart home ecosystem, or poor build quality, these smart home gadgets pose more trouble than they’re worth.

Even if you have to pay more, you’ll likely do better when you buy from a trustworthy brand and online marketplace. You can still snag good deals by timing your purchases around major sale days. Be sure to track the price history of products on websites like Amazon to make sure you’re buying them at the best price.

3 Devices with security issues

Nothing good can come of it

Even the best smart home gadgets and brands are not immune to security vulnerabilities. However, lesser-known brands pose a larger security risk. Reputable smart home companies release regular security and firmware updates. This is usually enough to deter cybercriminals from hacking the brand’s devices and accessing user data. Unknown and budget brands might skimp out on these updates, making their devices an easy target for hackers.

Before you purchase a smart gadget, check whether the brand has been a target of recent security breaches and how it dealt with the situation. If the company responded to the cyberattack by releasing security updates and taking quick measures to keep a similar attack from happening again, that’s a good sign. A lack of transparency in communication and timely support means the company doesn’t prioritize its customers’ safety. So, no matter the price, don’t opt for smart devices from shady brands with known security issues.

2 Gadgets that require complex systems to operate

The learning curve sometimes isn’t worth it

Some smart home problems arise because the underlying system is overly complicated, making it hard for the average user to operate. Unless you’re a tech aficionado who enjoys tinkering with smart home gadgets, look for devices that are easy to set up and use, even for a novice.

Also, do some research to ensure the companion app is well-designed and will let you control the gadgets with a few quick swipes or taps. The Google Home app, for instance, lets you control all connected devices through a centralized hub. This makes it easy for users to access connected devices quickly and create routines. During your research, if you come across more complaints than praises about a product being poorly designed or having an unintuitive setup process, skip it because there’s a good chance you won’t like it.

1 Devices that require paid subscriptions for basic functionality

Avoid gadgets with paywalls

A lot of smart home devices require monthly subscriptions to unlock advanced features. These subscriptions are in no way unnecessary, but the costs can vary. Before you purchase a product that requires a subscription, check how much you stand to benefit.

If a smart home device requires a recurring subscription to use even the most basic features, it’s likely a cash grab. Skip these devices, even if you see them at an affordable price. The ongoing subscription costs will add up quickly, making them more expensive in the long run. There are more affordable options that will deliver the features you need for a lower cost.

Don’t let a good deal sway you

There are all sorts of smart home devices. Make sure that the ones you pick are secure and future-proof. This might mean losing out on great deals. But it’s a small price to pay for not ending up with an obsolete device or one that puts your security at risk.

The smart home devices you buy should make your day-to-day life more convenient and not create issues. Even if you miss out on a few deals, you can still set up a smart home on a budget, as long as you prioritize gadgets that add value to your home.