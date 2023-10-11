Summary Upgrade your home's security and convenience with a smart garage door opener like the Meross MSG100HK or the Chamberlain myQ.

Take advantage of October Prime Day discounts to snag these devices for a fraction of their original price.

From compact remotes to video door keypads, there's a smart garage door opener to suit your needs and enhance your garage's functionality.

If you’re looking to make your home smarter, you’ve likely purchased the basics, like robot vacuums and smart bulbs. You can take the smart home conversion one step further with a smart garage door opener. Not only is it convenient, but it can also enhance your home’s security and provide peace of mind. This is the best time to purchase one because October Prime Day is offering amazing discounts on some of the best models.

Meross MSG100HK Smart Garage Door Opener Remote

The Meross MSG100HK Smart Garage Door Opener Remote is a compact yet noteworthy product for your garage. With this device, you can control your garage door remotely, especially when aren’t at home. What’s more, the device is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Alexa, Siri, CarPlay, and Google Assistant, which means it seamlessly integrates into your smart ecosystem.

The fact that it is also compatible with over 200 garage door brands means that it is likely to be suitable for pretty much any garage setup. The product retails at $60, but you can score it for just $40 this Prime Day.

Source: Meross Meross MSG100HK Smart Garage Door Opener Remote $40 $60 Save $20 The Meross MSG100HK Smart Garage Door Opener Remote is a compact device that you can use to remotely access your garage door. It is compatible with over 200 brands and 1,600 different models. You can score this product, which retails for $60, for just $40 during Prime Day. $40 at Amazon

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control

This smart garage door opener from Chamberlain allows you to remotely access your garage from anywhere as long as you have the free app downloaded on your iPhone or Android device. You can also set a closing schedule if you’re worried about remembering to shut the garage door.

This device sends real-time alerts when your garage door opens and closes, allowing you to keep track of any activity. The product is also Bluetooth-enabled, which simplifies the setup process. It’s priced at $30 but is available for just $20 this Prime Day. A deal this good may not last long, so make sure to purchase one for yourself today!

Source: MyQ myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control $20 $30 Save $10 The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control is a Bluetooth-enabled device that lets you manage your garage door from anywhere. It sends real-time alerts when your garage door opens and closes and lets you create an automatic closing schedule. It’s priced at $30 but is available for just $20 this Prime Day. $20 at Amazon

Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Video Door Keypad

The Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Video Door Keypad is an excellent choice for your garage. It comes with a wide-angle surveillance camera that can capture comprehensive shots of your garage, boosting your home’s security. The device also has advanced motion detection. And its two-way audio feature allows you to have live conversations with visitors.

This smart garage video door keypad allows you to create and share access codes with family members and even set up time-specific access passes for guests. Normally priced at $100, this smart video door keypad is available for just $60. The 40% discount provides a fantastic opportunity to update your garage for more convenience and security without breaking the bank.

Source: myQ Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Video Door Keypad $60 $100 Save $40 Boost your garage's security with the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Video Door Keypad. The device has a wide-angle surveillance camera for comprehensive monitoring and advanced motion detection. With its two-way audio communication, you can interact with visitors in real-time as well, and it's discounted for a reasonable $60. $60 at Amazon

Chamberlain MC100-P2 Universal Mini Garage Door Remote

The Chamberlain MC100-P2 Universal Mini Garage Door Remote is a compact device that you can attach to your backpack, a dog leash, or even your car keys. So, whether you’re at home or outside, you can conveniently access this device to open or shut your garage door. It works with over 90% of all garage door models, making it a great choice for your garage.

If you’re sold on the Chamberlain MC100-P2’s compact design and user-friendly features, make sure to snag this product at just $28 (originally priced at $43).

Source: Chamberlain Chamberlain MC100-P2 Universal Mini Garage Door Remote $28 $43 Save $15 The Chamberlain MC100-P2 Universal Mini Garage Door Remote is a compact smart device for your garage. You can attach it to your backpack or your car keys and access your garage when you're on the go. This device retails at $43 but is available for just $28. $28 at Amazon

A smart garage door opener can be a valuable addition to your home, providing convenience and security. Whether you opt for one that’s compact like the Chamberlain MC100-P2 Universal Mini Garage Door Remote or the Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Video Door Keypad that can capture wide-angle shots, make sure to buy everything you need during October Prime Day event to score discounts.